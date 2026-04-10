Paralysed octogenarian stands up for democracy in Kerala's Vengara

MALAPPURAM: Eighty-two-year-old Muhammed K T, paralysed below the hip after having suffered a stroke three years ago, turned up at a polling booth in Vengara to cast his vote, defying severe health challenges.

Age and illness have left him struggling to speak and move his hands, but his resolve to exercise his franchise remained firm.

He was brought to booth no 103 at the GUPS, Vengara, by his 30-year-old grandson, Favas. Recalling his grandfather’s past, Favas said Muhammed, a former trader, had never missed an election.

That same sense of civic duty, he said, drove him to vote once again despite his frail condition. “Uppuppa was a well-known trader in Vengara. Though he was not an active member of any political party, he was always aware of his democratic rights and never missed an election.