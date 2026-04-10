Rush of early voting birds in Kerala diminishes

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Early birds who wanted to be the first voters in polling booths used to be a regular election sight in the past.

There used to be stiff competition at times with multiple people wanting to ‘leave their mark’ and jostling for pole position in the queue. This practice, however, has waned in significance in recent times.

“Voting first in the booth was a claim to fame for many at that time. Since the EVMs totally took over, things have changed. The old generations occasionally turn up with intention at dawn to vote first. The new generation is not interested in such an act,” said Arun Abhaya, who frequently functions as an in-agent of the UDF candidate in Vamanapuram constituency.

Many feel that despite reaching the booth much earlier, they won’t get to poll their votes first as in-agents of political parties do mock polling prior to commencement of the original poll. “Since they can’t vote first as with ballots, even people from the older generations feel the novelty is no more there in the practice,” Arun said.

Interestingly, a polling official, who has been in service for about three decades, said certain local leaders of political parties held superstitions and felt making a person, who is deemed as a good omen, vote first can ensure victory of their candidate.