Sweet EC initiative stirs bitter ‘halwa’ of confusion in Kerala

KOLLAM: On Thursday, thousands of Kerala’s young voters learnt one of politics’ oldest lessons: that promises are not always meant to be kept. But the one delivering that bitter lesson this time was not a political party or leader. It was the Election Commission.

Many youths had rushed to polling booths, drawn by the poll panel’s offer of ‘halwa’ for first-time voters. What few noticed, however, was the asterisk point — only 200 people per district would receive the sweet, and that too at select booths.

Some waited after casting their votes, hoping for halwa, only to walk away quietly disappointed. Others who questioned the “injustice” were met with polite dismissal by polling officials.

“I went to the booth expecting halwa, but didn’t receive anything,” laughed Anisha Samuel from Idukki.

Jithu Kuriakose Varghese shared a similar experience. “My mother saw it on YouTube and told me. I went expecting halwa, but came back empty-handed,” he said.

Gowri Santhosh, an 18-year-old student at St Teresa’s College in Ernakulam, recounted what her classmate told her: “She rushed to the polling booth to be among the first 200 voters, but there wasn’t even a tiny bit of halwa anywhere.”