The silent absentees – cut off from poll spectacle in Kerala

KOCHI: Even as Kerala went abuzz with discussions on the rise in voter turnout, a quiet absence marked the day. Many elderly residents in senior living homes were missing from polling, held back by distance, disinterest and discomfort.

According to data from the social justice department the state has at least 722 senior living centres housing over 22,000 residents. With improved facilities such as home voting now available, experts have called for enabling voters to transfer their registration to their place of residence to improve participation among the elderly.

“The BLOs facilitated home voting for residents of these senior living centres. However, only a few people cast their votes. Those who had to travel to their hometowns on polling day avoided the election,” said Jiji Philip, CEO of the Travancore Foundation in Kottayam, adding that a lack of interest among some elderly voters was also a factor.

“Most of these residents are from faraway places. For them, travelling to their native places to vote is not an easy task. Though they closely follow politics, reading newspapers and watching the news, they did not cast their votes,” said Joseph Alex, managing trustee of Signature Foundation, adding that only two out of 200 residents cast their votes.