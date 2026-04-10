Ultra-high-speed rail too costly for Kerala, RRTS hits sweet spot: Study

KOCHI: A regional rapid transit system (RRTS) operating at 160-180 km/h offers the most practical and cost-effective solution for Kerala’s future mobility needs, compared with ultra-high-speed rail systems, a Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) study has evaluated.
The report, authored by Vineeth V T of the programme implementation cell in the chief minister’s office, argues that while trains running at 250-350 km/h may appear more advanced, the marginal gains in travel time do not justify the massive increase in cost.
An ultra-high-speed rail system could reduce travel time between Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi to around 60 minutes. However, an RRTS system can complete the same journey in approximately 90 minutes — a difference of just 30 to 40 minutes. “The question is not about achieving the highest possible speed, but about identifying the optimal speed that balances efficiency, cost and accessibility,” the study notes.
The cost implications, however, are far more significant. Ultra-high-speed rail infrastructure can cost `650-700 crore per kilometre due to the need for advanced track systems, extensive land acquisition and tunnelling. In contrast, an elevated RRTS corridor can be built at nearly half the cost. Across a statewide corridor, this can translate into an estimated saving of around Rs 2 lakh crore.
The report highlights that Kerala’s unique geography — a largely contiguous urban stretch with closely spaced towns — makes it unsuitable for systems designed for very high speeds with limited stops. “Designing for a very high speed system would mean fewer stations and reduced access for a large section of the population,” Vineeth writes. “Kerala needs a system that connects its urban continuum, not one that bypasses it.”
The study points out that biggest demand in the state is for medium-distance journeys — such as Kochi-Thrissur or Thiruvananthapuram-Kollam — rather than long-distance end-to-end trips. In this context, a system with frequent stops and high service frequency becomes more useful than one optimised purely for top speed. RRTS systems, with faster acceleration and deceleration, can maintain efficiency even with multiple stops, making them better suited to Kerala’s travel patterns.
Importantly, the study stresses that investing in ultra-high-speed rail could limit the state’s ability to fund other critical transport infrastructure. “Savings from an optimised system can be redirected to metro expansion, last-mile connectivity and station development,” the report states.
It also suggests that RRTS infrastructure can be made future-ready, allowing for incremental upgrades in speed as demand grows. Kerala’s priority should be on building a system that is widely accessible and financially sustainable, the report added.