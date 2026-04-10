Ultra-high-speed rail too costly for Kerala, RRTS hits sweet spot: Study

KOCHI: A regional rapid transit system (RRTS) operating at 160-180 km/h offers the most practical and cost-effective solution for Kerala’s future mobility needs, compared with ultra-high-speed rail systems, a Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) study has evaluated.

The report, authored by Vineeth V T of the programme implementation cell in the chief minister’s office, argues that while trains running at 250-350 km/h may appear more advanced, the marginal gains in travel time do not justify the massive increase in cost.

An ultra-high-speed rail system could reduce travel time between Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi to around 60 minutes. However, an RRTS system can complete the same journey in approximately 90 minutes — a difference of just 30 to 40 minutes. “The question is not about achieving the highest possible speed, but about identifying the optimal speed that balances efficiency, cost and accessibility,” the study notes.

The cost implications, however, are far more significant. Ultra-high-speed rail infrastructure can cost `650-700 crore per kilometre due to the need for advanced track systems, extensive land acquisition and tunnelling. In contrast, an elevated RRTS corridor can be built at nearly half the cost. Across a statewide corridor, this can translate into an estimated saving of around Rs 2 lakh crore.