Valiya Purakkal Krishnan: The 102-year-old from Kerala who is still committed to democratic values

GURUVAYUR: The first general election in Kerala, a landmark in the state’s democratic history, was held in 1957. One of the living witnesses to that historic moment, Valiya Purakkal Krishnan, continues to stand out at the age of 102 for his unwavering commitment to democratic values.

When election officials offered to arrange for him to cast his vote from home, Krishnan firmly responded, “I want to see everyone and vote in person.”

He arrived to cast his vote at Guruvayur Sree Krishna School accompanied by his son Jayarajan, daughter, and Congress leader K P Udayan.

An active participant in the freedom struggle, Krishnan was a dedicated worker of the Indian National Congress.