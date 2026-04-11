Anant Ambani gifts Rs 22.5 crore to nine Kerala temples

KOCHI: On the occasion of his birthday, Anant Ambani has donated Rs 22.55 crore for the conservation of heritage structures and development of nine temples in Kerala.

Anant, who celebrated his 31st birthday on Friday, visited Guruvayur Sri Krishna Temple and Taliparamba Rajarajeswara Temple on April 7. He announced a donation of Rs 6 crore to Guruvayur Temple and Rs 12 crore to Rajarajeswara Temple.

An additional Rs 4.55 crore was donated to Thalassery Thiruvangad Sree Ramaswami Temple, Thrissur Kadavallur Sree Ramaswamy Temple, Tirur Triprangode Siva Temple, Tirur Thrikkandiyur Mahadeva Temple, Ariyannur Harikanyaka Temple near Guruvayur, Niramkaitha Kotta Bhagavathi Temple at Vallikunnu in Malappuram and Parappanangadi Nedumparambu Bhagavathi Temple -- mostly for renovation and restoration work. The donations were made on the recommendation of astrologer Parappanangadi Unnikrishna Panicker.

“We had submitted a detailed project report (DPR) for renovation of the centuries-old gopuram and construction of a multi-level car parking facility with a helipad on top. Anant has approved the DPR and allocated Rs 3 crore as the first instalment. We have obtained permission from the archaeology department and devaswom board and the work will begin in 10 days,” Rajarajeswara temple administrator K P Vinayan said.

Anant’s donation of Rs 60 lakh will be used for renovation and covering the roof of the sanctum sanctorum with copper sheets, said Jayaram Moosad of Thiruvangad temple.

At Kadavallur temple, famous for the ancient Vedic scholarly event Kadavallur Anyonyam, Rs 70 lakh has been provided for renovation of the covered walkway and the vilakkumadam, the structure surrounding the sanctum sanctorum. Temple authorities finalised the plan after consultations with Kanippayyur Narayanan Namboodiripad.