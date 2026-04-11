DyCM debate back as IUML asserts dominance in UDF

MALAPPURAM: Youth League president Sayyid Munavar Ali Shihab Thangal has ignited a political storm by asserting that the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) rightfully deserves the deputy chief minister’s post, reopening a contentious debate over the party’s place within the UDF if it returns to power.

Sources within the party project confidence that the League will secure 22 or more of the 27 seats it contested, a performance that would decisively tilt the balance of power within the front. Such a mandate, leaders argue, would make it impossible to side-line the IUML in key power-sharing decisions.

Yet, IUML general secretary P K Kunhalikutty has publicly attempted to contain the narrative, repeatedly downplaying speculation surrounding the deputy chief minister’s post. Behind this restraint, however, an undercurrent of discontent is building. The party rank and file are increasingly vocal that electoral strength must translate into political authority.

The leadership’s earlier dissatisfaction over seat allocation has only sharpened this sentiment, with many within the League viewing the current arrangement as a test of its standing within the alliance.

“IUML has a legacy of holding key offices. C H Mohammed Koya served as chief minister and Avukkader Kutty Naha held the deputy chief minister’s post. There is no doubt that the Muslim League deserves the position again. However, we do not intend to raise such matters before the results,” Thangal told the media on Friday.