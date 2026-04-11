From 1,700 voters to six: The shrinking electorate of Idukki’s Pachakkanam

IDUKKI: Tucked deep inside the Periyar Tiger Reserve, about 15km from Vandiperiyar, the remote settlement of Pachakkanam tells a quiet story of decline. Once a thriving plantation hub, the settlement is now home to just six voters. Surrounded by cardamom estates, the area today stands as one of the most isolated habitations in Idukki district.
In the assembly polls, only three of the six registered voters turned up to cast their ballots at the lone polling booth, reinforcing Pachakkanam’s status as the state’s smallest electorate.
“During the 1982 assembly elections, there were around 1,700 voters here,” recalled former Kumily panchayat member Shaji. “Over time, the remoteness of the area forced people to migrate elsewhere.” Though the area was once inhabited mostly by Tamil-origin plantation workers, the settlement saw a steady exodus as connectivity remained poor and opportunities dwindled.
Even in more recent years, the numbers have dropped sharply. “In the 2010 local body elections, there were 26 voters, and 25 of them cast their votes,” Shaji said.
Most of the current estate workforce now comprises migrant labourers from West Bengal and other states, many of whom are not enrolled as voters here.
With only two bus services a day—one in the morning and another in the evening—Pachakkanam residents depend on Vandiperiyar for emergency needs, travelling through forest routes to access basic services.
Despite these challenges, some efforts have been made to improve living conditions. Shaji noted that during his tenure as ward member of Kumily panchayat, an anganwadi and a health centre were established in the area, both of which continue to function.