From 1,700 voters to six: The shrinking electorate of Idukki’s Pachakkanam

IDUKKI: Tucked deep inside the Periyar Tiger Reserve, about 15km from Vandiperiyar, the remote settlement of Pachakkanam tells a quiet story of decline. Once a thriving plantation hub, the settlement is now home to just six voters. Surrounded by cardamom estates, the area today stands as one of the most isolated habitations in Idukki district.

In the assembly polls, only three of the six registered voters turned up to cast their ballots at the lone polling booth, reinforcing Pachakkanam’s status as the state’s smallest electorate.

“During the 1982 assembly elections, there were around 1,700 voters here,” recalled former Kumily panchayat member Shaji. “Over time, the remoteness of the area forced people to migrate elsewhere.” Though the area was once inhabited mostly by Tamil-origin plantation workers, the settlement saw a steady exodus as connectivity remained poor and opportunities dwindled.