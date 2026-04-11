Kerala candidates take a break, return to routine after weeks of campaigning

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The day after polling brought a huge relief to the candidates who had spent weeks on the road. Friday, for many, began without the usual rush. There were no early morning rounds. Instead, some chose to sleep in while others sat with close aides, trying to make sense of how the votes may have been cast.

Yet, the calm was only partial. Across parties, review discussions have already begun. Many leaders stayed on the phone from early morning, gathering feedback from booth-level workers. Some visited election committee offices while others planned detailed reviews over the weekend.

For LDF’s Parassala candidate C K Hareendran, the day started early despite the lull. He attended a memorial programme at Marayamuttom at 8.30 am. “It feels different after weeks of continuous travel. The rest of the day was spent attending funerals and briefly returning home for lunch, something I had missed during the campaign,” said C K Hareendran. By evening, he was back in Vellarada at the election committee office for discussions on possible outcomes before finally calling it a day.

At the UDF camp, district-level coordination kept leaders busy. N Shakthan and K S Sabarinathan said discussions continued over the phone through the day with a detailed review scheduled later. “There is no real break when you are handling the district. Inputs keep coming in,” said N Shaktan, adding that he also attended local engagements including a gathering at Venpakal temple. Sabarinathan was in discussions and falling back into routine.