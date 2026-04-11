Monalisa age row: Kerala police await MP probe

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state police on Friday said no case has been registered in Kerala in connection with the controversy surrounding the wedding of Monalisa Bhosle, as the FIR is lodged at Maheshwar police station in Madhya Pradesh, where the investigation is under way.

Police said any further action here would depend on official communication from the MP police. During the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes inquiry, it was found that Monalisa was a minor at the time of marriage.

Ajith Kumar, the secretary of Arumanoor Nainar Deva Temple where the marriage was held, said the ceremony was conducted after verifying documents, including the Aadhaar and birth certificate, and that there was no reason for suspicion at the time.