Ranjith gets bail in sexual harassment case

KOCHI: The Ernakulam First Class Magistrate Court on Friday granted bail to filmmaker Ranjith, who was arrested on March 31 in a sexual harassment case taken up on a young actor’s complaint.

The court directed Ranjith to execute a bond of Rs 1 lakh with two solvent sureties for an equal amount, and to appear before the investigating officer every Monday until the final report is filed or for three months.

He was also barred from entering the shooting location where the alleged offence took place or any premises where the survivor is residing or working, without the court’s permission.

The actress had accused the director of sexually harassing her inside a caravan during the shooting of an upcoming film in Fort Kochi. The prosecution had opposed Ranjith’s bail plea, claiming that he could influence witnesses or tamper with evidence if released on bail.