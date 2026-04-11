Timeless tales lend colour to Kerala temple walls

MALAPPURAM: Bathed in colour and devotion, the walls of the Thirunavaya Navamukunda temple now tell stories that transcend time, turning the shrine into a living canvas where art and spirituality merge. What was once plain space has been transformed into a vibrant expression of mythology, culture and collective faith, drawing devotees deeper into the essence of worship.

After ten months of painstaking work, a nine-member team of artists has reimagined the temple premises in the traditional Kerala mural style, creating art valued at over Rs 35 lakh. In a remarkable gesture of devotion, the artists undertook the work free of cost, bearing the labour and much of the expenses themselves, while the temple committee provided basic facilities. The walls now come alive with vivid imagery from Hindu mythology, offering visitors a visual journey through sacred narratives.

The murals begin at the Kannimoola of the temple’s kizhakke gopuram with an image of Ganesha, and unfold into a series of scenes from the life of Krishna. The thekke gopuram features striking depictions of Krishna subduing Kaliya, confronting Kuvalayapeedam, the playful episode of stealing clothes, and the beloved butter-stealing child. Along the temple corridor, the Navamukunda concept is illustrated alongside stories from the Dashavatara.

The project, executed using acrylic paint while preserving the essence of Kerala’s classical mural tradition, was formally inaugurated on Monday with the netromeelina ritual, in which the eyes of the deities in the paintings are ceremonially completed.

Additional artwork further enrich the temple interiors. A lotus motif adorns the opposite wall, while figures of Ayyappan and Mahalakshmi enhance the spiritual ambience. The northern wall features Kururamma, along with a series of paintings above. Vettekkaran-themed murals and episodes such as Kamsa vadham, Chanura vadham, Kiratham, Markandeya charitham, Annapurneshwari, Venugopalakrishnan, and Mohini playing with a ball are also depicted.