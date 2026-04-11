‘Traitor to CPM’: A day after Kerala polling, Saji Cherian trains guns on Sudhakaran

ALAPPUZHA: Minister Saji Cherian has lambasted G Sudhakaran, who left the CPM recently and contested the election in Ambalappuzha, stating that he is a traitor to the party and deceived it after gaining benefits and popularity. Saji told reporters on Friday that if Sudhakaran continues to attack the Communist Party, he would publicly reveal details about him.

“I have nothing to lose, and Sudhakaran has turned into a traitor and a deceiver of the party during the elections. The Communist movement was not built on the strength of any one individual,” he said.

“Sudhakaran entered into a clandestine agreement with a Congress leader around one-and-a-half years ago. However, the party did not realise it. When he came to know that the party was not considering his name for Ambalapuzha, he shifted towards UDF camp within 24 hours,” Saji said.

He warned that any continued attacks on the party would prompt him to disclose more information about Sudhakaran’s past. “Sudhakaran is receiving pension with the benefits given by the party.

Sudhakaran amassed wealth while working in the party. We, including MLA Salam, earned money through hard work, and Salam constructed his house after taking a bank loan. The public should examine the bank balance of Sudhakaran,” he said.