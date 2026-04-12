Kerala

CPI sees LDF retaining power with 82-85 seats in Kerala

While acknowledging consolidation of votes in certain Christian and Muslim minority pockets, the CPI maintained that this was not necessarily directed against the incumbent government.
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Representative Image (Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
K S Sreejith
Updated on
1 min read

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPI has expressed confidence that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) will secure a third consecutive term in power, projecting a tally of 82-85 seats for the ruling alliance.

The party’s state secretariat, which reviewed the electoral scenario, concluded that the absence of strong anti-incumbency and the performance of LDF MLAs during their tenure were reflected in the voting pattern.

“There was no significant anti-incumbency against the LDF government, which would normally have been expected,” a state secretariat member said.

While acknowledging consolidation of votes in certain Christian and Muslim minority pockets, the CPI maintained that this was not necessarily directed against the incumbent government.

“Within the Muslim community, there was apprehension regarding SIR. In Malappuram, Wayanad and Kozhikode, there was some minority consolidation. However, this trend was not evident in southern Kerala,” a leader said.

CPI
LDF
Kerala Elections 2026

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