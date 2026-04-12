Drug-resistant bacteria in Ashtamudi Lake a growing concern: Researchers

KOLLAM: A study has uncovered alarming evidence of multidrug-resistant bacteria in Ashtamudi Lake, underscoring increased water pollution levels in the Ramsar wetland.
Water samples collected near hospitals, poultry, and aquaculture zones revealed bacterial strains were unaffected by several commonly used antibiotics.
This raises concerns for public health as such drug-resistant bacteria can spread from these waters to humans through fish consumption, recreational contact, irrigation, or by the transfer of resistance genes to disease-causing microbes.
The study, conducted by researchers at Kollam's Fatima Mata National College and published in the peer-reviewed international journal Environmental and Experimental Biology, revealed that bacteria such as Citrobacter freundii and Bacillus cereus showed consistent resistance to drugs such as ampicillin, amoxicillin, and amoxyclav.
Even more troubling was the detection of resistance to ceftriaxone and imipenem, which are often reserved as last-line treatments for severe infections.
The World Health Organisation has warned that antimicrobial resistance represents one of the most urgent global health threats, as it leaves medical professionals with fewer treatment options and increases the risk of fatal outcomes.
Three-quarters of the isolates, the study found, were resistant to four or more antibiotics, with aquaculture-related strains showing the highest resistance.
While some drugs, such as gentamicin, chloramphenicol, and tetracycline, remained effective, the overall findings point to Ashtamudi Lake becoming a hotspot for resistance.
Water samples were collected from three distinct sites of Ashtamudi, each adjacent to a hospital, poultry farm, and aquaculture farm.
Dr Soshina Nathan, assistant professor of zoology, who led this research, said, "These results stand in sharp contrast to my earlier investigation in Kumbalathu Lake, a relatively pristine arm of the same lake system, where resistance was minimal. The difference highlights how effluent discharge from hospitals, farms, and aquaculture activities fuels the spread of resistance."
The authors stress the urgent need for integrated 'One Health' surveillance, an approach that recognises the deep interconnection of human, animal, and environmental health.
Given the close and continuous interaction between local communities and the lake for livelihood, food, and daily activities, there is an urgent need for systematic monitoring and management of Ashtamudi Lake to prevent the further spread of antimicrobial resistance.
If left unchecked, this could lead to grave consequences such as antibiotics becoming ineffective in treating common infections, resulting in prolonged illnesses, higher medical costs, and increased risk of complications and mortality, the report said.