Drug-resistant bacteria in Ashtamudi Lake a growing concern: Researchers

KOLLAM: A study has uncovered alarming evidence of multidrug-resistant bacteria in Ashtamudi Lake, underscoring increased water pollution levels in the Ramsar wetland.

Water samples collected near hospitals, poultry, and aquaculture zones revealed bacterial strains were unaffected by several commonly used antibiotics.

This raises concerns for public health as such drug-resistant bacteria can spread from these waters to humans through fish consumption, recreational contact, irrigation, or by the transfer of resistance genes to disease-causing microbes.

The study, conducted by researchers at Kollam's Fatima Mata National College and published in the peer-reviewed international journal Environmental and Experimental Biology, revealed that bacteria such as Citrobacter freundii and Bacillus cereus showed consistent resistance to drugs such as ampicillin, amoxicillin, and amoxyclav.

Even more troubling was the detection of resistance to ceftriaxone and imipenem, which are often reserved as last-line treatments for severe infections.

The World Health Organisation has warned that antimicrobial resistance represents one of the most urgent global health threats, as it leaves medical professionals with fewer treatment options and increases the risk of fatal outcomes.

Three-quarters of the isolates, the study found, were resistant to four or more antibiotics, with aquaculture-related strains showing the highest resistance.