INTERVIEW | ‘Structurally, common man’s brain the same as einstein’s’

So, the brain is the first to shut down?

Yes, some parts of it. As I said, the brainstem is the last to stop functioning in the brain.

Though we can’t compare the two, which is the most important organ in our body – brain or heart?

To sustain a life, it is the brain. We can transplant a heart but brain transplant has not yet happened. People can live after heart transplant, but when the brain stops, there seems to be no replacement. And transplanting a brain seems hard because of its millions of networks, even more intense than a computer. Even technology advancement so far hasn’t been able to transplant or replicate that. We can never do that either.

What determines a person, his brain or his genes?

Genetics does have a huge role to play, but the brain has the biggest role. Early life experiences and our situations govern our brain inputs and decide our responses. But mostly it’s a mix of both. Chromosomal data can say a lot about a person’s character and disease tendencies, but such tests are not done because they are unethical.

Which part of the brain houses the mind? Or more pointedly, is there a mind?

Mind is a memory stored area. The limbic system in the brain can be called the mind because it decides behavioural patterns and emotional content and functions as a memory storehouse. However, the mind cannot be pinpointed. The limbic system is an electrically active one where memory functions are most active. Structural variations are there in each part of the brain. Here too, the size of neurons, inter-connectivity, etc are different.

What is intelligence and how is it connected to the constitution of the brain? It’s said Einstein’s brain is still being preserved for its high IQ...

Structurally, there is no difference between Einstein’s brain and a common man’s. The difference is in the way he used it. While we use it as a typewriter, he used it as a sophisticated computer. He didn’t do it consciously; there’s a genetic component to it. Some parts of Einstein’s brain are smaller than usual, they say; whereas for a painter or artist, those areas are more developed. This means that what we don’t use shrinks over a period of time. We can find examples of this even in human evolution. Ninety per cent of this is your training and your initiative to do certain things. Brain develops based on the way it is used.

Do you mean to say that a child, if trained in a particular stream, can develop into a human as close to what Einstein was in his field?

Definitely, but the child’s surroundings and the upbringing and encouragement given should also be supportive of the child. But the genetic component also plays a part to a small extent. Environment and social situation play the most crucial part.

Could you shed some light into the concept of right-brained and left-brained people?

Generally, human beings are right-handed; their activities are controlled by the left part of the brain. On the other hand, people with right brain dominance will be more into artistic activities. Some people are ambidextrous. Many outstanding sports persons are left-handed.

Does the brain have gender?

Gender is decided by the chromosome. Brain has nothing to do with it. Structurally, the brain will be the same for boys and girls.

Cases of autism have been increasing in the state. What could be the reason?

Since we are a health-conscious state, these are being detected early. Compared to the past, the number of anomalies related to brain is relatively low now. Now, with improved antenatal care, congenital anomalies have come down.

Some say there’s a connection between autism in children and mother’s lifestyle…

Substance abuse during pregnancy could have an impact on the infant. Now we can detect it early and take follow-up action. However, detection of cases has increased.

EQ is a concept widely discussed nowadays…

Emotions are controlled by our limbic system. To a large extent, the expression of emotions is part of basic functions. Some of these can be modified as per our behaviour.