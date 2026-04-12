Kerala: Dalit BDS student dies by suicide, family alleges caste discrimination by faculty members; probe launched

The Kerala police have launched a probe against faculty members of Kannur Dental College after a Dalit student at the institute died by suspected suicide on Friday, with his family alleging he was subjected to caste abuse, threats and emotional harassment.
The deceased has been identified as Nithin Raj RL, a native of Uzhamalackal, Puthukulangara, Thiruvananthapuram and a first-year BDS student of the college located in Kannur's Anjarakandy.
According to police, Raj was found critically injured near the medical college block after falling from the building on the afternoon of April 10. Though he was rushed to the medical college and given treatment, he later succumbed to his injuries.
Following the incident, the college initiated an internal inquiry and on Saturday suspended Dental Anatomy Department Head MK Ram and Associate Professor KT Sangeetha Nambiar.
Raj's family has claimed that the 22-year-old was subjected to emotional and verbal harassment over his caste identity, complexion and financial background by the faculty members.
According to a PTI report, Raj's sister Nikitha claimed that he was once called a "rotten dog" by a faculty member in the classroom in front of other students.
"He used to tell us about such discrimination and harassment regularly. He was once called to the staff room where he was severely harassed," she was quoted as saying by the PTI.
She said Raj had filed a complaint with the college principal, but no action was taken.
"Once, when the harassment became unbearable, he reacted, after which the verbal abuse intensified," Nikitha added.
Raj's father Rajan, told reporters that the faculty members allegedly threatened to harm his son academically.
"He worked hard without any support to secure admission on a merit seat in the dental college. But he was harassed by faculty over his caste and complexion. They also threatened to harm him academically," Rajan said.
He said that they have lodged a complaint against the faculty members with the police and are expecting a fair probe into the death of his son. The case has been registered at the Chakkarakkal police station.
In an audio clip, purportedly of Nithin, that surfaced after his death, he is heard detailing the harassment and targeted humiliation from the faculty members at the institution.
"I tolerated the insults as far as I could. They insulted my mother and her surgery. My answer sheet was circulated among students, highlighting my spelling mistakes," Nithin is heard saying in the clip, circulating on social media.
The Chakkarakkal police has confirmed that Raj had sent an audio message to his friends alleging harassment by faculty members, including threats of physical assault and academic repercussions.
They said a detailed probe is underway into the incident, with digital evidence being collected.
Also, statements by Raj's classmates, college authorities and family members will be recorded soon, police added.
The body of Raj was brought to his residence in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday and buried on the land owned by the family.
Several political leaders condemned the death and demanded a detailed probe into the incident.
Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala called for a high-level inquiry into Raj's death.
He said the government should take seriously the allegations by the student's parents and relatives that caste-and-complexion-based harassment led to the death and take urgent steps to bring those responsible to justice.
Chennithala said the issue should not be closed by merely suspending two teachers and noted that the parents had firmly alleged severe caste discrimination.
Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing Kerala Assembly VD Satheesan visited Raj's house and demanded a thorough probe.
"Teachers are expected to guide students. How did such people become teachers? There should be a detailed probe," he said.
He added that strict intervention was needed to ensure such incidents are not repeated in the state.
CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP A A Rahim also visited the family and described the incident as painful.
Rahim said Raj was the hope of his family, which had supported his education despite hardship.
"CPI(M) will stand with the family until justice is delivered. Such an incident should not have happened in a society like Kerala," he said.
He also compared the incident with the death of Rohith Vemula at the University of Hyderabad.
"The family has told us that Raj faced repeated caste discrimination and was deeply affected by it. A detailed probe must be conducted and justice ensured. The action taken should set an example so that such incidents are not repeated in Kerala," Rahim said.
Meanwhile, the Kerala State Human Rights Commission on Sunday directed the police to conduct a detailed probe into the death of the student and submit a report within a week.
The Commission took a case on its own based on media reports.
Commission Judicial member K Baijunath issued directions to the Kannur City Police Commissioner to investigate the allegations surrounding the incident and file a report within the stipulated time, according to a statement.
(With inputs from PTI)
(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)