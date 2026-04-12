Kerala: Dalit BDS student dies by suicide, family alleges caste discrimination by faculty members; probe launched

The Kerala police have launched a probe against faculty members of Kannur Dental College after a Dalit student at the institute died by suspected suicide on Friday, with his family alleging he was subjected to caste abuse, threats and emotional harassment.

The deceased has been identified as Nithin Raj RL, a native of Uzhamalackal, Puthukulangara, Thiruvananthapuram and a first-year BDS student of the college located in Kannur's Anjarakandy.

According to police, Raj was found critically injured near the medical college block after falling from the building on the afternoon of April 10. Though he was rushed to the medical college and given treatment, he later succumbed to his injuries.

Following the incident, the college initiated an internal inquiry and on Saturday suspended Dental Anatomy Department Head MK Ram and Associate Professor KT Sangeetha Nambiar.

Raj's family has claimed that the 22-year-old was subjected to emotional and verbal harassment over his caste identity, complexion and financial background by the faculty members.

According to a PTI report, Raj's sister Nikitha claimed that he was once called a "rotten dog" by a faculty member in the classroom in front of other students.

"He used to tell us about such discrimination and harassment regularly. He was once called to the staff room where he was severely harassed," she was quoted as saying by the PTI.

She said Raj had filed a complaint with the college principal, but no action was taken.

"Once, when the harassment became unbearable, he reacted, after which the verbal abuse intensified," Nikitha added.