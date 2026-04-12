Kerala’s bipolar politics reaches a turning point

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With weeks to go for counting of votes, the three fronts have begun internal assessment of their winning prospects. Poll strategists say this election could mark the beginning of the end of the state’s long-standing bipolar political system, traditionally dominated by the LDF and UDF.

Signs of a shift have been visible since the 2016 assembly elections, when the BJP-led NDA began marking its strong presence in Kerala’s political landscape. After opening its account in the state assembly, the NDA consolidated its presence by securing close to a 20 percent vote share and winning a seat in the 2024 Parliament elections.

The emerging three-cornered contest is now seen as a potential turning point, with political observers closely watching whether the NDA can translate its growing vote share into a more decisive role in the state’s electoral politics.

“In the last Lok Sabha election, the BJP had an advantage in 40 assembly segments and showcased a strong performance in one-third of the constituencies,” said an RSS think tank.

“In six districts, BJP secured over 20 percent vote share in the last local body election. This election will prove how acceptable the BJP is to Kerala voters unless a massive wave occurs in favour of the UDF.”