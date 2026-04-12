Mercury soars in Kerala, IMD advises caution for two weeks

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It is midway into the summer and Kerala is reeling under extremely high temperatures. On Friday, the state recorded its highest temperature of the year, with Palakkad touching 40.1 degrees Celsius — 3.4°C above normal — followed closely by Punalur at 39.8°C, a spike of 4.5°C.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Kerala needs to be extremely cautious in the next 10 to 15 days due to the absence of significant weather systems during the period. However, despite the rise in temperature, most local bodies remain unprepared with no local heat action plans to tackle the intensifying summer.

IMD Director Neetha K Gopal told TNIE that temperatures are expected to remain above normal over the next 10 to 15 days as there is no indication of widespread rain. She said hot and humid conditions will prevail across most regions.

“There are no significant weather systems or persistent cloud cover in the coming two weeks. This is the period of highest insolation in the state, when solar radiation is most intense due to near-perpendicular sun rays, including zero shadow days. As a result, people are exposed to stronger solar radiation, which can significantly increase heat stress,” said Neetha.