Post-poll row triggered by PC George, Shone remarks puts Church-BJP relations on sticky wicket

KOTTAYAM: A row triggered by BJP’s two prominent Christian leaders, P C George and his son Shone George, by attacking some bishops of the Catholic Church and its mouthpiece Deepika newspaper, appears to be escalating with the newspaper retorting that the Church won’t cow down to political intimidation from any leaders.

In an editorial published on Saturday, Deepika reaffirmed the Church’s strong opposition to the proposed Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment (FCRA) Bill. Without naming George and Shone, the article also termed critics of the Church as the proponents of communalism and local rowdies.

Meanwhile, in a perceived attempt to reconcile with the Church, George and Shone visited Bishop Emeritus Mar Joseph Pallikkaparambil, who was celebrating his 100th birthday, at the Bishop’s house in Pala on Saturday. Shone told reporters that he had already reached out to some bishops to express his concerns about what he perceives as the “biased politics” of the Church-run newspaper. “I will also lodge petitions with other bishops soon.”

Shone, however, continued his attack on Deepika, accusing it of covertly working for the Congress while projecting itself as the Church’s official mouthpiece. He also alleged that a private investor wields decisive influence over the newspaper’s editorial line.

The controversy has reportedly caused some internal confusion within the BJP regarding potential political repercussions. This issue arises at a critical juncture, as the BJP is seeking to engage with the Christian community, particularly in central Travancore. Party insiders express concern that targeting influential figures like the Bishop of Kanjirappally could jeopardise the party’s efforts to build relationships, especially among Catholics who maintain strong ties with their spiritual leaders.