Pradeep lights the path as Kerala’s first visually impaired varsity PRO

KOCHI: For the first time, appointments to the post of public relations officer (PRO) in universities in Kerala are being made through the Public Service Commission (PSC). In another historic first, a person with 90% vision loss has been included in the final rank list and is set to join as a university PRO next week.
Pradeep B J, currently working as a statistical investigator in the department of economics and statistics, Ernakulam, received his appointment order last week and will join as PRO at Kannur University.
“It is the first time a visually impaired person has been appointed as a PRO in a university in the state, and I believe that this is the first instance of its kind in the country,” 54-year-old Pradeep told TNIE.
Six other universities – Calicut University; Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS), Thrissur; Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat), Kochi; Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam; Kerala University; and, Kerala Technological University – will also get permanent PROs.
Pradeep said that the notification for the exam was published in 2022. Later, around 400 candidates appeared for the exam, and 62 were shortlisted for the interview.
“I wrote the exam with the help of a scribe at the age of 52. The interview was held last year. My entire learning process was carried out through audio. Later, I continued studying with the help of YouTube. My wife Bindhu read books aloud while I listened. That was how I prepared. She also found and arranged all the books I needed. Late into the night, and again in the early hours before leaving for office, I prepared with her to achieve the job I dreamt of,” Pradeep said.
His journey, however, has been anything but easy. Pradeep lost his vision in 2011 due to retinitis pigmentosa, forcing him to give up a career in visual media. He later secured a government job, starting as an office attendant and rising through the ranks in departments including public works and health.
Pradeep is a native of Kuttichal in Thiruvananthapuram district. He holds a postgraduate degree in journalism and communication from the University of Kerala and a PG diploma in science and development communication from C-DIT.