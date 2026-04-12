Pradeep lights the path as Kerala’s first visually impaired varsity PRO

KOCHI: For the first time, appointments to the post of public relations officer (PRO) in universities in Kerala are being made through the Public Service Commission (PSC). In another historic first, a person with 90% vision loss has been included in the final rank list and is set to join as a university PRO next week.

Pradeep B J, currently working as a statistical investigator in the department of economics and statistics, Ernakulam, received his appointment order last week and will join as PRO at Kannur University.

“It is the first time a visually impaired person has been appointed as a PRO in a university in the state, and I believe that this is the first instance of its kind in the country,” 54-year-old Pradeep told TNIE.

Six other universities – Calicut University; Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS), Thrissur; Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat), Kochi; Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam; Kerala University; and, Kerala Technological University – will also get permanent PROs.

Pradeep said that the notification for the exam was published in 2022. Later, around 400 candidates appeared for the exam, and 62 were shortlisted for the interview.