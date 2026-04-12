Saffron party pins hopes on key seats in Kerala, UDF confident of comeback, LDF bets on five factors after poll review

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though the official preliminary poll review of the BJP will be held only after Monday following the return of party state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar to the state, both BJP and RSS have pinned hopes on key constituencies such as Kazhakootam, Nemom, Kattakada, Attingal, Manjeswaram, Thrissur and Palakkad. Also there are Malampuzha, Manalur, Aranmula and Chathannoor constituencies in the secondary list. “The party is expected to perform well in Kozhikode South, North and Beypore,” said a BJP leader.

Both CPM and NDA dismissed the UDF’s claim of being the sole beneficiary of anti-incumbency. They argue that barring the minority-dominated districts such as Kasaragod, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kottayam, and Idukki, the anti- incumbency votes will be split between NDA and UDF. “The only factor which may prevent our victory in certain seats is the silent wave favouring the UDF, which we didn’t feel in the southern district where Hindus are in majority,” the leader said.

The Congress, set to begin its post poll review meetings after Vishu, remains confident of returning to power. “We expect 80-85 seats. If a silent anti-incumbency wave persists, we may get close to 100,” said a Congress leader. The UDF is solely banking on consolidation of Christian- Muslim minority dominant constituencies. “In 2021, UDF suffered a setback in central Kerala. That has gone by now.

Even the traditional LDF voters showed lethargy, which will help us. BJP could secure the anti-incumbency votes in constituencies where it had a chance. Elsewhere they favoured the UDF,” he added. The front is also eying gains in southern Kerala.