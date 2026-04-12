Sexual assault case: There is prima facie evidence against Ranjith, says Ernakulam court

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Judicial First Class Magistrate Court has observed that there are prima facie materials connecting Ranjith, filmmaker and former chairman of the Kerala State Chalachithra Academy, with the alleged sexual harassment case. However, the court refrained from entering into the merits of the accusations or assessing the veracity of the defence versions.

The court made this observation while granting bail to Ranjith. The prosecution submitted that the accused might influence witnesses, to which the court responded that such apprehensions must be taken seriously and can be adequately addressed by imposing stringent conditions.

The court also pointed out that age and medical condition are relevant considerations in the context of bail. In this case, the petitioner is about 62 years old and has undergone liver transplantation and spine surgery, and is currently undergoing treatment. The combination of age, serious health issues, and established roots in the locality considerably reduces the risk of the petitioner absconding.

The court further noted that, considering the nature of the offences, the quantum of punishment, the stage of investigation, and the absence of any specific plea for further custodial interrogation, along with the petitioner’s age and serious medical condition, continued incarceration is not warranted.

While granting bail, the court restrained Ranjith from entering any shooting location or premises where the survivor is presently residing or working, except with prior written permission from the court, until the conclusion of the trial.