We’re certain of winning at least 4 seats in Kerala: BJP leader

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite several last-minute controversies, the BJP believes that none of them has significantly affected its prospects in the assembly elections.

“Be it the kit allegation in Thrissur or the money-for-vote allegation in Palakkad, none of them has affected us on the ground. We are sure of winning at least four seats,” a top party leader told TNIE. While the BJP stands a good chance in Nemom, it is also pinning hopes on winning three or four seats from among Kazhakkoottam, Chathannoor, Manjeshwar, Thrissur, and Palakkad.

There is even talk of the party picking up around 10 seats, considering the fight it put up in Kasaragod, Attingal, Vattiyoorkavu, Kattakkada, and Manalur. However, the manner in which Vattiyoorkavu and Aranmula have shaped up makes things unpredictable, party officials said.

Even though the prospects of its NDA allies are not yet part of the chatter, the BJP expects Twenty20 to have altered the equations in Kunnathunad. “The central constituencies of Tiruvalla, Poonjar, and Pala are also expected to throw up good competition,” the source said.

Notably, the party is of the opinion that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls could play a crucial role in Nemom and Manjeshwar, where it lost a significant number of voters.