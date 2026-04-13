205 incidents of political violence reported in Kerala after MCC came into effect

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 205 incidents of violence linked to the assembly elections were reported across the state after the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into effect on March 15. Police data reveals that 212 FIRs were registered in connection with these incidents.
Over the period, nearly 3,000 people involved in scuffles were made to execute bonds, assuring that they will not further get involved in acts that could breach peace and public tranquillity. Around 49 people with criminal antecedents were detained under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA).
The majority of incidents of violence reported were of low-intensity and the campaign period was largely devoid of major law and order incidents.
On the cyber front, 51 cases were registered and 4,000 URLs of objectionable content were purged by sleuths. The cases were registered suo motu, or on the basis of private complaints and intimation by the Election Commission (EC).
FIRs were registered for offences including defaming candidates and political leaders, raising unverified allegations against the EC and electronic voting machines, using obscene content demeaning women and attempting to incite communal and political hatred.
The police also seized 8,500kg of illegally stored explosives, mainly crackers, and 26 unlicensed firearms from various districts. Drugs weighing about 196kg were also confiscated.
The police had taken additional precautionary measures to contain poll-related violence at the behest of the EC. The commission had identified 2,500 polling stations in the state as critical which in the past had witnessed violent events. The majority of the critical stations were in the northern districts. Kannur had the highest number of critical stations, at 771, followed by Kozhikode with 312. Kasaragod accounted for 238 critical stations, while Kollam had 189.
The police fielded 76,000 personnel for election duty. The state was divided into several security zones each manned by senior officials. The police stations were divided into 154 election sub-divisions in order to streamline enforcement activities.
Data mining
Police data reveals that 212 FIRs were registered in connection with the 205 incidents
Around 49 people with criminal antecedents were detained under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA)
A total of 51 cases were registered and 4,000 URLs of objectionable content were purged by sleuths on the cyber front
The police also seized 8,500kg of illegally stored explosives, mainly crackers, and 26 unlicensed firearms from various districts
Drugs weighing about 196kg were also confiscated