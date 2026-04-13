Ahmed Sahab, his shahi baaja and soulful strains of a stringed legacy

KOZHIKODE: In a quiet corner of Machumthazhath, near Koyilandy, the echoes of a golden era still linger within the walls of Ahmed Sahab’s home. At 90, he is the guardian of a rare musical legacy.

A master of the unique string instrument, the shahi baaja, Sahab’s life has been a journey through the soulful landscapes of ghazals and Hindustani music. It was in 1952 that Sahab acquired his shahi baaja. Having trained under Vadakara Mammu, he transitioned from a tabla player to a soloist. For decades, he was a fixture at weddings, cultural festivals, and mehfils.

His ability to reproduce the complex nuances of legendary playback singers such as Mohammed Rafi and Talat Mahmood on the strings made him a sought-after artist for various musical troupes, including the Iqbal Music Club. Despite his age, Sahab’s passion remains undiminished.

“I have played the shahi baaja on countless stages over the years. Its strings recently snapped, putting on hold a deep desire to play the instrument daily,” he shared. To restore the instrument to its former glory, he needs specific replacement strings available only in Valanchery, Malappuram.

Sahab has shared the stage with icons like Kannur Saleem, bringing the shahi baaja to the forefront of the musical scene in the region. Today, his wife Pathummakkutty, children Hashim and Nurjahan, and grandchildren wait in anticipation for the shahi baaja to be restrung.

A sought-after artist

Ahmed Sahab’s ability to reproduce the complex nuances of legendary playback singers such as Mohammed Rafi and Talat Mahmood on the strings made him a sought-after artist for various musical troupes