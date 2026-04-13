Bathery’s prized bougainvillea plant blooms In A riot of colour

KALPETTA: A towering magenta bougainvillea that once stood at the heart of Sultan Bathery, welcoming visitors and delighting residents, has made a striking comeback in multiple colours a year after it was destroyed in unseasonal summer rains.

Long regarded as an icon of the town, the plant had been a familiar and cherished sight for the community. Its sudden loss in March 2025 left locals deeply affected, as it symbolised more than greenery. For many, it represented the identity and character of Bathery.

Determined to restore the landmark, then municipal chairperson T K Ramesh, with the support of local traders, led efforts to revive the plant. Ten varieties of bougainvillea were carefully grafted onto the surviving base in an attempt to bring it back to life.

Now, the once-destroyed plant is steadily recovering and has begun blooming in multiple colours, regaining its former charm and once again drawing the attention of residents and visitors alike.

The bougainvillea was originally planted at the entrance of the town about a decade ago as part of a beautification project. During summer months, it would burst into full bloom, attracting locals and tourists who stopped to capture photographs and videos. Its destruction during the rains was felt widely.

“For me, it was a personal loss. That is why I decided to revive it and make it even more beautiful,” said Ramesh.