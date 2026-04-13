Bathery’s prized bougainvillea plant blooms In A riot of colour

KALPETTA: A towering magenta bougainvillea that once stood at the heart of Sultan Bathery, welcoming visitors and delighting residents, has made a striking comeback in multiple colours a year after it was destroyed in unseasonal summer rains.
Long regarded as an icon of the town, the plant had been a familiar and cherished sight for the community. Its sudden loss in March 2025 left locals deeply affected, as it symbolised more than greenery. For many, it represented the identity and character of Bathery.
Determined to restore the landmark, then municipal chairperson T K Ramesh, with the support of local traders, led efforts to revive the plant. Ten varieties of bougainvillea were carefully grafted onto the surviving base in an attempt to bring it back to life.
Now, the once-destroyed plant is steadily recovering and has begun blooming in multiple colours, regaining its former charm and once again drawing the attention of residents and visitors alike.
The bougainvillea was originally planted at the entrance of the town about a decade ago as part of a beautification project. During summer months, it would burst into full bloom, attracting locals and tourists who stopped to capture photographs and videos. Its destruction during the rains was felt widely.
“For me, it was a personal loss. That is why I decided to revive it and make it even more beautiful,” said Ramesh.
He added that, as municipal funds could not be used for the restoration, he personally hired a private team to stabilise the plant soon after the damage, spending around Rs 24,000. A further Rs 10,000 was spent on grafting additional varieties. “This season, about seven colours have already bloomed,” he said.
Known as one of the cleanest towns in Kerala, Sultan Bathery stands out for its spotless roads, well-maintained footpaths and absence of litter. Streets are often lined with potted plants, lending the town a fresh and welcoming appearance.
The health department of the municipality oversees the cleaning operations, which are usually carried out at night.
The flowering plants across the town are maintained jointly by municipal staff and local traders.
Ramesh noted that the revived bougainvillea is now under the care of both the municipality and traders, ensuring that the town’s beloved landmark continues to thrive.
Spotlight
Ten varieties of bougainvillea were carefully grafted onto the surviving base in an attempt to bring it back to life
Now, the once-destroyed plant is steadily recovering and has begun blooming in multiple colours