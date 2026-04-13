Election-time crackdown in Kerala: 67 tonnes of banned materials seized, Rs 24.71 lakh imposed as fine

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major enforcement drive during assembly elections, special squads under the Local Self Government Department (LSGD) and the Suchitwa Mission seized around 67.336 tonnes of banned campaign material to curb violations and ensure green elections.

As per the initial estimates, the poll campaign could generate around 6,000 tonnes of waste during assembly elections. The plan was to curb the election waste by 50 to 60% through enforcement drives and green election practices.

Special squads constituted under the LSG Department and the Suchitwa Mission as per the directive of the Election Commission carried out 5,767 raids across the state as part of the crackdown on violations of the green practices insisted by the commission.

The drive targeted the use of banned materials such as PVC flex boards and other non-recyclable campaign items. Officials said the seized materials largely included flex materials and other materials that were restricted due to their environmental impact. “The enforcement was strict this time, and compliance levels have improved considerably compared to previous elections,” said an official of Suchitwa Mission.

The squads focused on warehouses and printing presses handling campaign materials. Apart from enforcement, authorities also initiated steps to ensure proper collection and processing of post-poll waste.