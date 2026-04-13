Election-time crackdown in Kerala: 67 tonnes of banned materials seized, Rs 24.71 lakh imposed as fine

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major enforcement drive during assembly elections, special squads under the Local Self Government Department (LSGD) and the Suchitwa Mission seized around 67.336 tonnes of banned campaign material to curb violations and ensure green elections.
As per the initial estimates, the poll campaign could generate around 6,000 tonnes of waste during assembly elections. The plan was to curb the election waste by 50 to 60% through enforcement drives and green election practices.
Special squads constituted under the LSG Department and the Suchitwa Mission as per the directive of the Election Commission carried out 5,767 raids across the state as part of the crackdown on violations of the green practices insisted by the commission.
The drive targeted the use of banned materials such as PVC flex boards and other non-recyclable campaign items. Officials said the seized materials largely included flex materials and other materials that were restricted due to their environmental impact. “The enforcement was strict this time, and compliance levels have improved considerably compared to previous elections,” said an official of Suchitwa Mission.
The squads focused on warehouses and printing presses handling campaign materials. Apart from enforcement, authorities also initiated steps to ensure proper collection and processing of post-poll waste.
Materials retrieved from campaign sites are being handed over to Haritha Karma Sena units by political parties. An official of the Clean Kerala Company Ltd (CKCL) - the agency assigned for the safe disposal of election-related waste - said that the poll-related materials will be collected immediately, once the district collectors hand it over to Haritha Karma Sena.
“The entire poll-related waste is kept under the custody of the district collectors and they will be moving it in the coming days. We have made all arrangements to collect it,” said the official.
“There is noticeable reduction in the use of banned materials, with many candidates opting for approved alternatives such as recyclable polythene sheets and cloth-based banners.
The mandatory display of QR codes and printer details, as prescribed by the Pollution Control Board, was also widely followed by the press operators,” said an official with Suchitwa Mission.
Officials pointed out that there is significant reduction in the overall volume of campaign materials, including posters and banners.
“There has been a visible shift towards more sustainable options, and in many places, large flex banners were replaced with hoardings,” said the official.