Kerala BDS student death highlights concerns over campus harassment and caste bias

Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Monday described the death of RL Nithin Raj, a BDS student of Ancharakandy Dental College in Kannur, as “shocking and deeply painful,” assuring stringent legal action against those found responsible.

“Alongside the police investigation, the Kerala University of Health Sciences has also initiated an inquiry committee. All necessary legal action will be firmly ensured,” the minister said, adding that “caste-based abuse and harassment must not be allowed in campuses or anywhere in Kerala under any circumstances.”

The incident has triggered widespread protests and political reactions across the state. Activists of the Kerala Students Union (KSU) staged a march to the dental college on Monday, alleging lapses in the police investigation. Visuals from the campus showed protesters being removed by police after a sit-in demonstration.

Congress leader and MP K Suresh termed the death an “institutional murder,” alleging that the case reflected deep-rooted caste discrimination and systemic failure. “The harassment and caste-based discrimination faced by a Dalit student in Kerala have tarnished the dignity of the state. This is a challenge to the Constitution,” he said.

According to police, Nithin Raj was found critically injured after falling from a building on April 10 in what is being treated as a suspected suicide. He was taken to a medical college hospital for treatment but later died of his injuries.

Police have registered a case and added charges of abetment to suicide under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The FIR was filed based on a complaint by the victim’s father.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by Kannur Assistant Commissioner of Police Hari Prasad, has been formed to conduct a detailed probe.