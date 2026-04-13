Kerala Catholic priest’s ‘temples hoard money’ remark kicks up row

KOCHI: The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment (FCRA) Bill continues to spark controversy in the state. In the latest instance, a priest of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church, Fr Paul Thelakat, ignited a war of words when he stated that Christian churches do not hoard money, unlike temples.

In a recent interview to a media outlet, he said Christian churches use their money for public service, and contended that the religious movements of Sai Baba and Mata Amritanandamayi embody a similar spirit of public service. “Look at the amount of gold that temples hoard. This gold needs to be used for the betterment of the people, and not kept in vaults, locked away,” he said.

Clarifying his statement, Fr Thelakat told TNIE, “I have raised a thoughtful point about the role of religious institutions in society. What I have highlighted is the contrast between wealth accumulation in certain temples and the service-oriented mission of many Christian institutions.”

He questioned the thought behind the FCRA Bill. “What kind of treason are NGOs that get foreign funds committing? The funds come through proper government channels,” the former spokesperson of the church said.

“Historically, churches around the world have indeed invested heavily in education, healthcare and social upliftment — not just for Christians, but for people of all faiths. That’s why many schools, colleges, and hospitals in India run by Christian organisations have a diverse student and patient base,” he said.