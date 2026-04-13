Kerala Education Minister flags ‘suspicious’ absence of college staff at Nithin Raj’s home

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Sunday termed it “serious” that not a single representative from Nithin Raj’s college visited his house after his death, saying the absence raises suspicion.
Speaking to the media after visiting Nithin’s house in Thiruvananthapuram, the minister said that in normal circumstances, students and faculty would gather to offer condolences in such situations. “However, not even a single student turned up,” he said.
The minister said he had received information that the college management had issued strict instructions preventing students from visiting the house. “It is understood that students were threatened using internal marks as a pretext,” he alleged.
The minister met the grieving family and assured them of full government support.
Describing reports that Nithin faced caste-based harassment as “shocking,” Sivankutty said such discrimination has no place in modern Kerala. He assured that stringent legal action would be taken against all those found responsible. “Action will be taken without fear or favour,” he said.
The minister also stated that the government views Nithin’s death as a matter of grave concern. He said Nithin’s father had informed him that the student had been subjected to harassment since the day he joined the course, including alleged caste-based abuse by the head of the department.
He further alleged that when Nithin’s father approached the college authorities, they failed to respond adequately or even hear his concerns.
The family has demanded a fair investigation into the case. The minister said he had spoken to the SP and that a special investigation team has been constituted to probe the incident. The team will investigate charges including abetment to suicide and caste-based abuse.
Sivankutty added that further steps would be taken after discussions with the chief minister, and reiterated that the government would extend all necessary assistance to Nithin’s family.