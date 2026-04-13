Kerala Education Minister flags ‘suspicious’ absence of college staff at Nithin Raj’s home

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Sunday termed it “serious” that not a single representative from Nithin Raj’s college visited his house after his death, saying the absence raises suspicion.

Speaking to the media after visiting Nithin’s house in Thiruvananthapuram, the minister said that in normal circumstances, students and faculty would gather to offer condolences in such situations. “However, not even a single student turned up,” he said.

The minister said he had received information that the college management had issued strict instructions preventing students from visiting the house. “It is understood that students were threatened using internal marks as a pretext,” he alleged.

The minister met the grieving family and assured them of full government support.

Describing reports that Nithin faced caste-based harassment as “shocking,” Sivankutty said such discrimination has no place in modern Kerala. He assured that stringent legal action would be taken against all those found responsible. “Action will be taken without fear or favour,” he said.