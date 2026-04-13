Nithin Raj laid to rest in Puthukulangara as family raises harassment allegations

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Nithin Raj, a 22-year-old student who died after falling off a building at the Anjarakandy Dental College in Kannur, was laid to rest at his family property at Uzhamalakkal in Nedumangad on Sunday afternoon. Devastating scenes were witnessed as relatives, neighbours and friends gathered at his residence when the body was brought home in the morning.
Questioning the circumstances leading to Nithin’s death, his family said there were gaps in the sequence of events before the incident. They have demanded a detailed investigation to ascertain what happened.
The family has raised allegations that Nithin was subjected to severe harassment by the college faculty. According to them, he was repeatedly humiliated over his caste, complexion and financial background.
Relatives alleged that he was singled out during classes and internal assessments. They said his answer sheets were shown to other students to mock him and that his marks were reduced as a “surprise for parents”. The family also claimed that he was ridiculed over personal matters, including his mother’s surgery.
Nithin’s sister told reporters that a complaint had been filed with the college principal earlier, yet no action was taken. She alleged that some teachers used abusive language against him and humiliated him in front of classmates. The family further claimed that other students also faced similar treatment based on religion and background.
Following the allegations, the college has suspended two faculty members, including the Head of the Department of Dental Anatomy and an associate professor. Police have sealed Nithin’s hostel room and are continuing the investigation.
Nithin Raj is the son of Y L Rajan, a painting worker, and C R Latha. Family members said he had secured admission through a merit seat and was determined to complete his studies and support his parents despite financial constraints.
He had briefly returned home earlier after facing ragging, but later went back to college so that his studies would not be disrupted. He was expected to go home again this week.
Meanwhile, General Education Minister V Sivankutty, CPM state secretary M V Govindan and MP A A Rahim visited the family on Sunday, and condoled them for their loss.