Nithin Raj laid to rest in Puthukulangara as family raises harassment allegations

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Nithin Raj, a 22-year-old student who died after falling off a building at the Anjarakandy Dental College in Kannur, was laid to rest at his family property at Uzhamalakkal in Nedumangad on Sunday afternoon. Devastating scenes were witnessed as relatives, neighbours and friends gathered at his residence when the body was brought home in the morning.

Questioning the circumstances leading to Nithin’s death, his family said there were gaps in the sequence of events before the incident. They have demanded a detailed investigation to ascertain what happened.

The family has raised allegations that Nithin was subjected to severe harassment by the college faculty. According to them, he was repeatedly humiliated over his caste, complexion and financial background.

Relatives alleged that he was singled out during classes and internal assessments. They said his answer sheets were shown to other students to mock him and that his marks were reduced as a “surprise for parents”. The family also claimed that he was ridiculed over personal matters, including his mother’s surgery.