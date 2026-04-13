No anti-incumbency sentiment; LDF likely to win over 85 seats, says CPM

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM state secretariat, in its internal assessment, has concluded that the LDF is likely to win more than 85 seats in the assembly elections.

Addressing the media after the meeting on Sunday, CPM state secretary M V Govindan claimed the ruling front will secure more than 90 seats, as it did in the 2016 and 2021 assembly elections.

According to the secretariat assessment, the LDF faced tough contests in around 15 constituencies. If the front manages to win most of those seats, LDF’s tally would rise above 90. However, party leaders admitted that six or seven sitting LDF MLAs have faced stiff competition from their opponents.

“There are also several UDF constituencies where their MLAs had won by a thin margin. We now stand a chance in some of these seats,” a CPM leader said.

The party believes there has been minority consolidation in Malappuram, and that in two or three sitting constituencies in Kozhikode district, the UDF could pose a tough fight.

In central Kerala, particularly in Christian majority belts such as Kottayam, the party is confident of retaining the existing five seats.