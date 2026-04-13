No anti-incumbency sentiment; LDF likely to win over 85 seats, says CPM

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM state secretariat, in its internal assessment, has concluded that the LDF is likely to win more than 85 seats in the assembly elections.
Addressing the media after the meeting on Sunday, CPM state secretary M V Govindan claimed the ruling front will secure more than 90 seats, as it did in the 2016 and 2021 assembly elections.
According to the secretariat assessment, the LDF faced tough contests in around 15 constituencies. If the front manages to win most of those seats, LDF’s tally would rise above 90. However, party leaders admitted that six or seven sitting LDF MLAs have faced stiff competition from their opponents.
“There are also several UDF constituencies where their MLAs had won by a thin margin. We now stand a chance in some of these seats,” a CPM leader said.
The party believes there has been minority consolidation in Malappuram, and that in two or three sitting constituencies in Kozhikode district, the UDF could pose a tough fight.
In central Kerala, particularly in Christian majority belts such as Kottayam, the party is confident of retaining the existing five seats.
“There will be no surprise if we win Pala constituency. We are hopeful of winning Idukki as well,” the leader said.
Though the CPM is confident of winning a majority of seats in Pathanamthitta, the district leadership in Alappuzha, in its assessment, has raised concern over two constituencies.
“In Ambalappuzha, if the BJP does not transfer its votes to the UDF candidate, we will retain the seat,” said a leader.
In Peerumedu, the party believes the LDF had to overcome a tough challenge from the UDF. In Kollam, apart from the existing seats, the CPM is hopeful of winning Kundara, citing organisational work.
In Kannur and Kasaragod districts, the secretariat has expressed confidence in retaining its existing seats and has not ruled out the chance of capturing UDF-held Peravoor.
The secretariat also stated that there is no anti-incumbency against the LDF government. Welfare schemes and governance measures have had a positive impact on the people, it said. The CPM further assessed that the ‘Sthree Suraksha Scheme’ rolled out by the government has attracted more women voters towards the ruling front. The CPM dismissed the possibility of the BJP winning any seat in the elections.
Responding to questions, Govindan said the people would prefer Pinarayi Vijayan as chief minister, though the party would take a final decision on the leadership at a later stage.
“The manner in which the LDF implemented its promises along with the peaceful atmosphere in the state without the fear of communal violence has created a strong impression among the people. There is no basis to the UDF’s claim that it will come to power due to an increase in vote share. Compared to the last election, no increase has been recorded in the voter turnout.”
Govindan also mocked Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan’s statement that he would retire from active politics if the UDF failed to reach the 100-seat mark.
“There is no need for him to retire. He can work as a UDF leader. People will forgive him,” he added.
Dismissing claims of Muslim consolidation, Govindan argued that voters from the community turned out in large numbers due to concerns surrounding the SIR. He also rejected criticism over projecting only Pinarayi Vijayan in the campaign, stating that as chief minister, he leads the LDF.
Monalisa row: ‘Authorities had examined age-related documents’
CPM state secretary M V Govindan said on Sunday that the marriage between ‘Kumbh Mela girl’ Monalisa Bhosle and Farman Khan, in an interfaith ceremony at a temple in Kerala, was indeed a “real Kerala story”. Responding to questions on the controversy over Monalisa’s age at the time of marriage, Govindan said he and other leaders visited the couple to facilitate them on the occasion. “They came to Kerala after realising that an interfaith marriage could be conducted here. The police, temple authorities, and local body institution officials had examined the age-related documents,” he added.