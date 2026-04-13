Solar breakthrough of Kerala University cuts costs, boosts efficiency

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Higher photovoltaic cell costs putting off your solar plans? Or worried about their harmful effects on the environment? Researchers at the University of Kerala (KU) may have the answer.

At the University’s Photovoltaics Research Laboratory, a team of young researchers has developed a 21.18% efficient, lead-free solar cell. It is an innovation that is both cost-effective and environmentally safe. The lab was founded in 2020 by professor Jayakrishnan R, the head of the department of physics with the Kerala University.

The research findings have been published in the international journal ACS Applied Engineering Materials brought out by the American Chemical Society. The breakthrough is particularly notable as it emerged from the dissertation work of an MSc student, Sooraj S, underscoring how cutting-edge research can grow from Kerala’s academic spaces. Researchers Adithya Nath R and Arya Narayanan also contributed towards the project.

“For decades, we have relied on imported silicon-based solar panels, many of which contain toxic lead and pose environmental risks when damaged or discarded. In contrast, the newly developed perovskite cells use a safer combination of tin, rubidium and cesium, offering a safe solar alternative,” Jayakrishnan said.