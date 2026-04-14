Behold Babasaheb

He called himself “an Indian first and an Indian last”. Born as Bhimrao Sakpal on April 14, 1891, and later renamed Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, Babasaheb was not just the Father of the Constitution.
He was a fearless social reformer who challenged both the caste hierarchy of his time and the hypocrisy of powerful political figures shaping pre- and post-Independence India.
Ambedkar saw India as a land where every ideology could find its resting place. A space for everyone, where humanity rose above sectarian differences.
To achieve that vision, he questioned caste prejudice, rigidity in faith, and the status of women both in society and within religious structures.
A man of exceptional intellect and academic brilliance, Ambedkar’s vision of democracy extended across multiple spheres of social injustice, as he passionately advocated the abolition of untouchability and the empowerment of women through education.
Ambedkar, who quit as India’s first law minister, was also a prolific writer. He authored not just books on economics and polity but also articles critiquing social taboos and the political viewpoints of leaders such as Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru. He didn’t hesitate to express his mind.
Today, Ambedkar remains one of the most quoted figures, especially in conversations around Dalit rights. His words are often invoked by political parties and activists, sometimes appearing more as instruments for ‘mileage’ than as genuine inspiration from the man who truly stood for liberty, equality, and fraternity.
Else, we would not have seen the heart-wrenching case of Nithin Raj. It is high time India re-read and reinterpreted this legend who once declared, “If I find the Constitution being misused, I shall be the first to burn it.”
‘Not even 10% of the Constitution implemented’
During my travels across India, I have felt that the Constitution is the most humane text written for a society as diverse as ours, and the one who led the team that wrote it is no less than a preacher. Sadly, not even 10% of the Constitution has been implemented in its true spirit. And it will take time for us to truly reach Ambedkar as well. I say this in the context of the recent death of a Dalit student in Palakkad. However, we have at least begun to talk more about the Constitution and Ambedkar in the mainstream. That gives some relief that we are on the path to better days. That said, cherry-picking is not the way to go about it. By patronising him for political mileage, people are actually doing a disservice.
-Shoukath A V, writer
‘Nithin Raj case exposes how his ideals have been betrayed’
He is the foremost icon we can look up to and call a forefather. He left us a great gift in the form of his writings, which clearly explain the concepts of independence and equality. But India’s reality today is far from what he had hoped for. The recent Nithin Raj case exposes how his ideals were betrayed, how caste prejudice still exists in our systems — even in education. This is not something beyond the power of those in authority to resolve, but it will not happen. Instead, cases are filed against those agitating for justice. Wails are silenced. Protests are snuffed out. Had this been the India Ambedkar envisioned, would this be possible?
Dhanya Raman, tribal activist
He boldly took on Gandhi’
Those who call themselves Ambedkarites are actually Mondalists. Jogendranath Mondal, a Dalit associate of Ambedkar who was instrumental in facilitating his entry into the Constituent Assembly, was active during the Partition and eventually moved to East Pakistan. Ambedkar, however, was a staunch nationalist rooted in the country’s ethos. He was more secular than many others who claimed to be so in his time. He opposed casteism, acknowledging the goodness in people across all castes. I respect him as a man of exemplary talent and integrity. He took on Gandhi during the Partition and over the 1921 Moplah riots. He was bold enough to oppose Gandhi’s appeasement policies. He was also a strong votary of the Uniform Civil Code, which he included as a directive principle in the Constitution. I wonder how much the new-generation Ambedkarites know about him. Using his name and the Dalit cause for petty political gains has only further alienated both the man and the marginalised.
Ravichandran C, writer, teacher, and freethinker
‘He was a true secularist’
Ambedkar’s relevance has been overshadowed by selective readings of his works and the appropriation of his ideals by certain political parties. Most people remember him only when there is controversy involving casteism, or when attacking Hinduism. It is wrong to portray him merely as a critic of Hinduism. So-called activists often ignore his comments on other religions and why he embraced Buddhism. He was a true secularist who was not afraid to call a spade a spade, and he was not into any kind of appeasement. He vehemently opposed Article 370, and declined to draft it. There is a need to view him holistically. Interestingly, some self-proclaimed progressive parties today are the very same forces that once worked against him (read about 1951-’52 elections). That part of history is often ignored. What we see in the name of taking up the Dalit cause is more of lip service and performative activism. Otherwise, how can one justify the poor representation of Dalits in the higher rungs of these pro-Dalit parties? They hijacked the Dalit cause for decades without offering the downtrodden the visibility or space to grow. Examine history, and think about it.
Sreejith Panickar, political observer
‘His writings are inspiring’
His role in building the Constitution cannot be ignored, but what fascinates me more are his other writings. Among his books, ‘Waiting for a Visa’ is one of my favourites. It stands out in terms of his writing style. It is more literary, and the way he arranges his thoughts in the book, the way he looks at things, his philosophy about life, has been presented remarkably. He used to believe that “life should be great rather than long.” I have felt there was a lot of empathy and bravery in his writings and in the way he spoke. Then his take on constitutional morality being more important than religious morality or societal morality— that we get introduced to early on. To him, morality was supposed to be based on justice. As a writer, the way he presented these thoughts in his writings have thoroughly impressed me.
Aleena, poet
‘Kerala politics reminds me of his prediction’
Dr Ambedkar had foresight about India’s future even before Independence. He predicted that India would become a place ruled by an oligarchy. When we look at Kerala’s politics, it still seems true today. We saw clear signs of it even during the recent elections. Unlike what some claim now, Ambedkar was not someone who spoke only for certain groups such as Scheduled Castes. Take his own life as an example: he faced discrimination from a Parsi after returning to India from abroad. Yet, during constitutional discussions, he proposed that the community be given special protection. He had a broader worldview and stood for equality for all — something today’s society needs to absorb.
Vinil Paul, academician
‘He is the Buddha of modern India’
Ambedkar represents the enlightened and most democratic face of India. But unfortunately, his vision has been under threat from various socio-political formations. He was a liberatory figure who truly believed in the ideals of equality, justice, and fraternity as the foundation of the Indian Constitution. Today, he is acknowledged by some Western academics as one of the greatest intellectuals in human history. Considering what we see around us, there is an urgent need to grasp him and his ideals better. I began to realise Ambedkar’s value while studying politics in college. I was inspired by his works. He was truly a ‘Buddha’ of modern India — a title given by Sahodaran Ayyappan.
Ajay Sekhar, academician
‘We have his photo in our dance studio’
We were not taught much about him while growing up. But when I learnt about him in my teenage years, I was deeply inspired. I think it is vital for children to learn about him and understand their rights early on. He believed in equal opportunities for everyone in society. That is why we have his photo in our dance studio. It reminds everyone that whoever visits our space is equal; their background or status does not matter. I believe that is what he truly stood for: equal rights.
Anjali Thudippu, dancer