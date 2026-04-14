Behold Babasaheb

He called himself “an Indian first and an Indian last”. Born as Bhimrao Sakpal on April 14, 1891, and later renamed Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, Babasaheb was not just the Father of the Constitution.



He was a fearless social reformer who challenged both the caste hierarchy of his time and the hypocrisy of powerful political figures shaping pre- and post-Independence India.



Ambedkar saw India as a land where every ideology could find its resting place. A space for everyone, where humanity rose above sectarian differences.



To achieve that vision, he questioned caste prejudice, rigidity in faith, and the status of women both in society and within religious structures.



A man of exceptional intellect and academic brilliance, Ambedkar’s vision of democracy extended across multiple spheres of social injustice, as he passionately advocated the abolition of untouchability and the empowerment of women through education.



Ambedkar, who quit as India’s first law minister, was also a prolific writer. He authored not just books on economics and polity but also articles critiquing social taboos and the political viewpoints of leaders such as Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru. He didn’t hesitate to express his mind.



Today, Ambedkar remains one of the most quoted figures, especially in conversations around Dalit rights. His words are often invoked by political parties and activists, sometimes appearing more as instruments for ‘mileage’ than as genuine inspiration from the man who truly stood for liberty, equality, and fraternity.



Else, we would not have seen the heart-wrenching case of Nithin Raj. It is high time India re-read and reinterpreted this legend who once declared, “If I find the Constitution being misused, I shall be the first to burn it.”