BJP terms CPM bribery allegations ‘anticipatory bail’ ahead of expected defeat in Nemom

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Responding to repeated allegations from CPM leaders, including V Sivankutty and A A Rahim, that BJP tried to gain votes by giving money and liquor to people, BJP Thiruvananthapuram city district president Karamana Jayan on Monday said such remarks are the party’s anticipatory bail before its failure.

“BJP doesn’t need to give liquor to get votes from people, particularly Nemom. When Sivankutty is making such remarks, isn’t he indirectly insulting the people who voted him to power?” Jayan said in a press conference here.

Mentioning that allegations that the party gave Rs 10,000 to each home, Jayan said that the party has not stooped to such low levels.

“Ever since the 80s, the BJP has been a strong presence in the state capital, which also helped us improve our position in Nemom since 2011. It is through our ground-level work, and not through money, that we made such giant leaps,” he said.

He also mentioned that the party’s state chief, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, will enjoy a cakewalk win here by amassing over 65,000 votes.