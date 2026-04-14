Encircled by forest, riddled with rocky roads, Kottayam village gasps for breath

KOTTAYAM: The clamour of yet another high-decibel assembly election is over. Candidates, politicians and their supporters have left the spotlight, awaiting the results on counting day.
However, for nearly 400 families in Kombukuthi, a sleepy village in Koruthodu panchayat, the challenges they face remain intact.
The village, located on the eastern border of Kottayam district, is encircled on three sides by the Sabarimala forest, with sprawling rubber estate on the fourth side that currently resembles a forest.
Around 400 families, mostly Hindu Malayaraya tribe, reside here, living in constant fear of wild animal attacks including elephants, leopards, bisons, bears and reptiles.
The rugged, rocky roads leading to their homes further exacerbate their daily struggles. “A total of 370 dogs were taken away by leopards in just three to four years. I too have lost five dogs. It is rare to hear a dog bark here these days as most of them have either been killed by the leopard or have gone missing,” said K S Ajithkumar, a tribal community member.
The sparsely populated village comprises fragmented human settlements in areas such as Pazhaya Kombukuthi, Mulamkunnu, Pannivettumpara, Eettappulamkuzhi, Aankuthi, Areecherimala, Chennappara, Kannattu Kavala and School area. Kannattu Kavala and Tribal School junction are two major centres in the village, with all roads to interior settlements connected to these two junctions. Unfortunately, none of these roads are in good or even motorable condition.
“Mulamkunnu, a tribal settlement, once housed around 50 families. However, many have relocated due to the threat of wild animals and lack of a motorable road. Fewer than 10 families now reside here full-time, while others visit only on weekends. Our decades-long demand for a motorable road to move out in an emergency remains unmet,” said K K Sulochana, a resident.
Sasi M R of Pazhaya Kumbukuthi is forced to live in a rented house at Kannattu Kavala after his 23-year-old son, Ajesh M S, was severely injured in a bike accident eight months ago. Having suffered an injury to his spine, Ajesh is unable to walk. As the road to his house is not motorable, and is located in an area prone to elephant attacks, Sasi, a daily-wage labourer, took his family to Kannattu Kavala.
“A couple of months ago, a 70-year-old woman died of a heart attack here. By the time, residents carried her on their shoulders to the main road, it was too late. This is not an isolated incident. A large number of people have shifted to rented houses, leaving their house and land abandoned due to poor road conditions and animal attacks,” Sasi said.
Though no human casualty has been reported in man-animal conflict in the recent past, the lives and properties of the residents are at risk all year, especially during summer. A few months ago, snake catchers with the forest department caught a 12-feet-long king cobra from under an almirah in Ajithkumar’s house.
A few years ago, a bear had fallen into a well in the village. Though forest officials rescued the animal, it died while being shifted to the forest. Coconut trees, areca palms, nutmegs and vegetable cultivation are destroyed by giant squirrels, wild boars and elephants.
“To prevent animals from straying, solar fencing should be installed. Although the forest authorities have dug a trench, it is insufficient, as elephants are able to cross it at certain points,” said Sukumaran, a local resident.