Encircled by forest, riddled with rocky roads, Kottayam village gasps for breath

KOTTAYAM: The clamour of yet another high-decibel assembly election is over. Candidates, politicians and their supporters have left the spotlight, awaiting the results on counting day.

However, for nearly 400 families in Kombukuthi, a sleepy village in Koruthodu panchayat, the challenges they face remain intact.

The village, located on the eastern border of Kottayam district, is encircled on three sides by the Sabarimala forest, with sprawling rubber estate on the fourth side that currently resembles a forest.

Around 400 families, mostly Hindu Malayaraya tribe, reside here, living in constant fear of wild animal attacks including elephants, leopards, bisons, bears and reptiles.

The rugged, rocky roads leading to their homes further exacerbate their daily struggles. “A total of 370 dogs were taken away by leopards in just three to four years. I too have lost five dogs. It is rare to hear a dog bark here these days as most of them have either been killed by the leopard or have gone missing,” said K S Ajithkumar, a tribal community member.

The sparsely populated village comprises fragmented human settlements in areas such as Pazhaya Kombukuthi, Mulamkunnu, Pannivettumpara, Eettappulamkuzhi, Aankuthi, Areecherimala, Chennappara, Kannattu Kavala and School area. Kannattu Kavala and Tribal School junction are two major centres in the village, with all roads to interior settlements connected to these two junctions. Unfortunately, none of these roads are in good or even motorable condition.

“Mulamkunnu, a tribal settlement, once housed around 50 families. However, many have relocated due to the threat of wild animals and lack of a motorable road. Fewer than 10 families now reside here full-time, while others visit only on weekends. Our decades-long demand for a motorable road to move out in an emergency remains unmet,” said K K Sulochana, a resident.