Heatwave warning in Kerala: CM flags rising temperatures, safety measures announced

Kerala is likely to experience a sharp rise in temperatures over the coming days, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan warned on Monday, as authorities issued detailed guidelines to help people cope with the heat.

In a social media post, Vijayan said temperatures could climb to around 40°C in Palakkad and 39°C in Kollam, while other districts may see highs between 36°C and 37°C. He also highlighted the risk of increased ultraviolet (UV) radiation and advised people to avoid direct sunlight between 10 am and 3 pm.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) issued a public advisory cautioning that extreme heat can lead to conditions such as sunstroke, heat exhaustion, and dehydration. Residents were urged to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water, even if they do not feel thirsty.

The advisory recommends avoiding alcohol, tea, coffee, and carbonated drinks during the day, as they can worsen dehydration. People are also encouraged to wear loose, light-coloured cotton clothing and use protective items like umbrellas, hats, and footwear when outdoors.

To maintain hydration, the authority suggests increasing the intake of fruits, vegetables, and oral rehydration solutions (ORS). It also warned of heightened fire risks in markets, buildings, and waste dumping sites, and called for precautionary measures including fire audits.

KSDMA further noted the possibility of forest fires and urged residents living near forest areas, as well as tourists, to remain alert and follow Forest Department guidelines.

Special instructions have been issued for schools and other educational institutions to ensure access to drinking water and proper ventilation. Outdoor activities, including assemblies, should be avoided during peak heat hours, and extra caution is advised for student trips.

Local bodies and anganwadi workers have been directed to protect children from excessive heat exposure. Vulnerable groups—such as the elderly, pregnant women, children, people with disabilities, and those with existing health conditions—have been advised to remain indoors during the hottest parts of the day.