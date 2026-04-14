Kerala to leverage digital tools to identify bulk waste generators

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala has launched efforts to implement Solid Waste Management Rules 2026 by deploying digital tools and inter-departmental data integration, with the Haritha Mithram 2.0 app and the Kerala Water Authority and KSMART playing a central role in identifying bulk waste generators (BWGs) across the state.
A centralised dashboard is being developed by the IKM to enable monitoring at the state level. The state also plans to integrate property tax and building data to identify bulk waste generators.
Closed communities including apartments, and townships with over 20,000 sq m built-up area, 40,000 litres daily water consumption, or 100 kg daily waste generation are classified as Bulk Waste Generators (BWGs).
Identifying bulk waste generators is going to be the immediate task to be taken up by local bodies across the state.
As part of the strategy, the government will utilise the Haritha Mithram 2.0 platform - which already covers around 90 lakh households - to systematically identify entities that fall under the bulk waste generator category.
Suchitwa Mission executive director Binu Francis said that identification of BWGs will no longer rely solely on self-declaration or routine reporting by local bodies.
“Instead, it will be based on verified data drawn from multiple sources. A key component of this is water consumption data from the Kerala Water Authority. Establishments with high daily water usage will be flagged, ensuring that those crossing prescribed limits are brought under the BWG category even if they underreport waste generation,” said Binu Francis.
The state also plans to integrate property tax and building data from K-SMART to assess the size of establishments, another criterion for classification. By combining these data sets, authorities aim to create a more accurate and comprehensive database of bulk waste generators.
A dashboard is being developed to enable monitoring at the state level, providing real-time insights into the number and distribution of BWGs. This is expected to improve transparency and ensure uniform implementation of the rules across local bodies.
Officials indicated that the groundwork for data integration is currently under way.
“Intensive IEC awareness campaign will be launched immediately after the elections. The political willpower plays a crucial role in ensuring the effective implementation of the rule. Hence we hope whoever comes to power gives top priority for this,” said an official.
22,000 registered bulk waste generators in the state, as per current data with the LSGD.
Of this around 40% are apartment complexes & flats.
According to sources, based on the criteria mandated by the SWR 2026, the number of bulk waste generators will go up to 75,000 to 1 lakh
Entities must process waste at source
Bulk waste generators are defined as entities with floor area above 20,000 sq ft, water use above 40,000 litres per day or waste generation above 100 kg per day
The entities must process waste at source or register under Extender Bulk Waste Generator Responsibility
Gated communities, hotels, hospitals, malls, halls and institutions are among the entities