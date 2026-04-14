Kerala to leverage digital tools to identify bulk waste generators

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala has launched efforts to implement Solid Waste Management Rules 2026 by deploying digital tools and inter-departmental data integration, with the Haritha Mithram 2.0 app and the Kerala Water Authority and KSMART playing a central role in identifying bulk waste generators (BWGs) across the state.

A centralised dashboard is being developed by the IKM to enable monitoring at the state level. The state also plans to integrate property tax and building data to identify bulk waste generators.

Closed communities including apartments, and townships with over 20,000 sq m built-up area, 40,000 litres daily water consumption, or 100 kg daily waste generation are classified as Bulk Waste Generators (BWGs).

Identifying bulk waste generators is going to be the immediate task to be taken up by local bodies across the state.

As part of the strategy, the government will utilise the Haritha Mithram 2.0 platform - which already covers around 90 lakh households - to systematically identify entities that fall under the bulk waste generator category.

Suchitwa Mission executive director Binu Francis said that identification of BWGs will no longer rely solely on self-declaration or routine reporting by local bodies.

“Instead, it will be based on verified data drawn from multiple sources. A key component of this is water consumption data from the Kerala Water Authority. Establishments with high daily water usage will be flagged, ensuring that those crossing prescribed limits are brought under the BWG category even if they underreport waste generation,” said Binu Francis.