Kerala’s gold loans soar 45 pc as non-farm borrowing, price rally reshape credit landscape

KOCHI: Kerala’s reliance on gold-backed loans has surged dramatically over the past year, with total outstanding gold loans rising by 44.5% to Rs 1,42,740 crore as of December 2025, from Rs 98,784 crore a year earlier, according to data with the State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC).

The nearly Rs 43,956 crore increase marks one of the steepest expansions in recent years, but the composition of this growth points to a structural shift in the state’s credit landscape.

The surge has been overwhelmingly driven by non-agricultural borrowing. Outstanding non-agriculture gold loans ballooned nearly sixfold, from Rs 8,350 crore in December 2024 to Rs 50,090 crore in December 2025, an increase of around 500%.

In contrast, agriculture gold loans grew marginally, from Rs 90,433 crore to Rs 92,649 crore, registering a 2.4% rise. This stark divergence suggests that while gold loans are expanding rapidly, they are increasingly being used for purposes beyond farming — ranging from consumption needs to business liquidity and possibly distress financing.

Officials point out that a key factor behind the surge is a sharp rise in price of gold, which has significantly enhanced the borrowing capacity against pledged jewellery. The price of gold jumped from Rs 76,487 per 10 grams on December 31, 2024, to Rs 1,35,927 per 10 grams on December 31, 2025 — an increase of around 77-78%. The rally appears to have encouraged borrowers to unlock higher loan amounts against the same quantity of gold, further fuelling the growth in gold-loan portfolios.

A similar trend is visible across banking segments. Public-sector banks (PSBs), which continue to dominate agricultural lending, saw their total gold loan portfolio rise by 28.3%, from Rs 58,993 crore to Rs 75,694 crore.