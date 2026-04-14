Pala bishop rebuffs ‘voice of threat’, defends Church’s political role as BJP rift deepens

KOTTAYAM: The schism that has opened up between the BJP and the Catholic Church hierarchy in the aftermath of the tirade against the latter by party leaders P C George and his son Shone widened on Monday with the Pala bishop defending the Church’s right to take a political stand.

After George’s abusive remarks directed at Kanjirappally Bishop Mar Jose Pulickal and Shone’s scathing attack on Church-run Malayalam daily Deepika, the Church broke its silence through Pala Bishop Mar Joseph Kallarangatt who stressed that a tone of intimidation is unacceptable.

Addressing the faithful at the Jaigiri Christuraj Church in Thottuva, near Kuravilangad, Bishop Kallarangatt said those engaged in public activities should keep decorum in their speeches, without naming either George or Shone.

“It does not seem right for those working in the public sphere to speak disrespectfully against religious leaders. When expressing opinions, it is essential to respect the sentiments of believers.

One should not speak solely for the (news) channels. The voice of threat will not work. No one should try to instill fear,” Kallarangatt said.

In response to George’s accusation that the Kanjirappally bishop canvassed votes for the UDF, Bishop Kallarangatt asserted that bishops and priests could not always remain neutral.

“Always neutral means always irrelevant, which is not feasible. Don’t we have the right to seek votes publicly. Whom should we fear? We should present the truth courageously before the people. Religions always have a role to play in the public sphere. Religious faith has the right to inform and influence public debate,” he said.