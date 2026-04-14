Protests erupt at Kannur Dental College as student’s suicide sparks allegations of caste bias, harassment

KANNUR: Protests demanding justice for Nithin Raj, the 22-year-old first-year student of Kannur Dental College in Anjarakandy who ended his life last week owing to alleged harassment from his teachers, triggered tension on the college campus on Monday.
Members of multiple youth and students organisations affiliated to the BJP, Youth Congress, SFI and MSF staged protests on the campus and entered into an altercation with the police, prompting the latter to use force and disperse the protesters.
In a parallel show of solidarity, the All-India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) also organised a protest on campus, adding to the pressure on authorities to address the concerns raised by the students and organisations. Final-year students boycotted classes in solidarity with Nithin.
Amith Prakesh, the joint secretary of the college’s students’ union, alleged that the 2024 BDS batch had earlier lodged a complaint against M K Ram, the head of the college’s oral pathology department, which had led to his suspension then.
“His behaviour in class was often intimidating and humiliating. He frequently body-shamed students, threw answer sheets in anger and threatened students that they would not be allowed to clear their viva examinations. He tried to weaken students mentally,” alleged Amith.
A day after Nithin’s death, the college management suspended Ram as well as faculty member Sangeeta pending an inquiry initiated on the complaint of the student’s family.
Nithin, who hailed from Puthukulangara near Nedumangad in Thiruvananthapuram and belonged to an SC community, jumped off the college building on April 10. His family had alleged that Nithin was subjected to caste-based discrimination, insulted based on his colour and financial background, and also ragged by senior students of the private college.
A seven-member SIT formed to probe the circumstances behind the death has recorded the statements of Nithin’s family and friends. They are also looking into the online loan angle, as the student had borrowed money from such apps and was facing threats.
As of now, all those facing various allegations have been booked and charges of abetment of suicide and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act added to the FIR.
Ragging by staff alleged
The Kerala State Youth Commission will record the statements of all students and teachers of the dental college to understand the issue in its entirety, chairman M Shajar said on Monday.
“The first and second-year batches are expected to return on April 16 after vacation. We have collected the statements of final-year students. During our enquiry with students, we learnt about serious lapses on the part of teachers, including two HoDs. These concerns are not limited to the suicide of Nithin but also stem from testimonies shared by senior students. Allegations of ragging by the staff have also been raised,” Shajar said.
ASST PROF GETS THREATS
The Kannur cyber police station has registered a case on a complaint filed by an assistant professor of the dental college, who alleged threats via calls and messages.
The police report said the faculty member was repeatedly getting threat calls and messages as MMS and via WhatsApp demanding repayment of a loan allegedly taken by Nithin Raj via an online app. The case was registered on April 12 under the IT Act, 2000, and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Probe is on.
Nithin’s phone sent for forensic examination
A seven-member special team under the supervision of Kannur ACP R Hariprasad is handling the investigation into Nithin raj’s death
The SIT has recorded the statement of the family, except for his mother owing to her poor health
The team is expected to record the statement of his classmates in the coming days
Nithin’s phone will also be sent for forensic examination. Audio clips that surfaced in the media recently will also be examined