Protests erupt at Kannur Dental College as student’s suicide sparks allegations of caste bias, harassment

KANNUR: Protests demanding justice for Nithin Raj, the 22-year-old first-year student of Kannur Dental College in Anjarakandy who ended his life last week owing to alleged harassment from his teachers, triggered tension on the college campus on Monday.

Members of multiple youth and students organisations affiliated to the BJP, Youth Congress, SFI and MSF staged protests on the campus and entered into an altercation with the police, prompting the latter to use force and disperse the protesters.

In a parallel show of solidarity, the All-India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) also organised a protest on campus, adding to the pressure on authorities to address the concerns raised by the students and organisations. Final-year students boycotted classes in solidarity with Nithin.

Amith Prakesh, the joint secretary of the college’s students’ union, alleged that the 2024 BDS batch had earlier lodged a complaint against M K Ram, the head of the college’s oral pathology department, which had led to his suspension then.

“His behaviour in class was often intimidating and humiliating. He frequently body-shamed students, threw answer sheets in anger and threatened students that they would not be allowed to clear their viva examinations. He tried to weaken students mentally,” alleged Amith.

A day after Nithin’s death, the college management suspended Ram as well as faculty member Sangeeta pending an inquiry initiated on the complaint of the student’s family.