SIT records statements of Nithin Raj’s family amid allegations of caste-based harassment

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The special investigation team probing the death of BDS student Nithin Raj recorded statements of his family members in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

The team, led by Chakkarakkal police station inspector K A Fakhruddeen, visited the student’s house around 1pm and completed the proceedings by 7.30 pm. The statement of his mother Latha was not recorded owing to her poor health.

Family members are learnt to have informed the SIT about the alleged harassment Nithin faced from a teacher. The police will send Nithin’s phone, currently in their custody, for forensic examination. Audio clips that surfaced in the media recently will also be examined.

The SIT is expected to record the statement of his classmates in the coming days. A seven-member special team under the supervision of Kannur ACP R Hariprasad is handling the investigation.

Meanwhile, the SC/ST commission has sought a report from the Kannur city police commissioner on the student’s death in 15 days.

Commission chairperson Shekharan Miniyodan and member T K Vasu visited Nithin’s house on Monday and met his parents. The intervention follows media reports alleging caste-based abuse in connection with Nithin’s death.

The commission has also registered a suo motu case for abetment to suicide and stated that provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act have been invoked following indications of caste-based harassment.

It said a thorough probe will be conducted and claims linking the incident to an online loan app will be examined after receiving the preliminary report.

Meanwhile, Nithin’s father Rajan rejected the loan app angle and alleged that such claims aimed at diverting attention from the truth. Nithin’s family has also filed a complaint before the state police chief.