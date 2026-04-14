Teen girl found murdered in Kozhikode home; cousin dies by suicide, probe on

KOZHIKODE: A 16-year-old girl was found murdered at her residence, and the primary suspect, a 20-year-old close relative, was later found dead in an apparent case of death by suicide at East Moozhikkal in Kozhikode. The police have launched a high-level investigation into the case.

The deceased have been identified as Nasreena (16) and Adnan (20). According to local residents, the two were cousins (children of two sisters).

The tragedy is believed to have taken place in the early hours of Tuesday while Nasreena’s mother, grandmother and two siblings were present in the house. The bodies were discovered in two separate rooms on Tuesday morning, after which the family and neighbours alerted the police.

Nasreena was a Class 10 student. Adnan lived approximately 15 kilometres away from Nasreena’s house in Kolathara. The police are currently investigating how and when Adnan reached the house and the circumstances that led to the crime.

Preliminary reports suggest that other family members were present in the house at the time of the incident.