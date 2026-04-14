Thrissur arts school breaks barriers with free training for hundreds of young performers

THRISSUR : At a time when it takes a fortune to learn traditional dance forms, an institution in Peringottukara, Thrissur, has for the last eight years been providing children with training in the performing arts free of cost.

Over this period, the Sarvathobhadram Kalakendram, established by the Avanangattil Kalari, has initiated thousands of children into the world of arts. Some have even gone on to make a successful career of it.

“It emerged from the concept of giving more to society than we take from it. We have always believed in serving society and the kalakendram was established primarily with this aim,” says A U Raghuraman Panicker, who manages the kalari.

Prominent kathakali artist Kalanilayam Gopi serves as principal of the kalakendram. “We currently have nearly 800 students being trained in various performing arts, including kathakali, bharatanatyam, mohiniattam, kuchipudi, chenda, traditional kalari, etc. The remuneration for teachers is taken care of by the Avanangattil Kalari. Students can come here and learn the art form of their choice. We have daily classes from 6am to 6pm,” Gopi ‘Asan’, or teacher, shares.

The institution provides accommodation to male students of kathakali who are in dire need of it. “Our kathakali troupe travels across the state for performances,” the former principal of the Unnayi Warrier Smaraka Kalanilayam in Irinjalakuda adds.