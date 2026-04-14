Tirur school leads reading revolution with open library

MALAPPURAM: Reading is picking up in Tirur this summer, as the Government Boys Higher Secondary School throws open its library to students and the public once again.
Visitors can gain full access to the library and borrow books simply by presenting their Aadhaar card. The summer initiative will continue until April 28, with the library functioning daily from 11am to 1.30pm.
The school scripted history earlier by becoming the first in Kerala to transform its library into a public facility. The driving force behind both the initiatives is former librarian M A Rahman.
“I was the librarian here for 23 years. Throughout my career, I encouraged students to read as many books as possible. However, school libraries have their limitations. That is why I decided to expand the reach of our facility,” Rahman said.
After retiring in 2019, Rahman mobilised support from well-wishers, raising nearly `9 lakh to enhance the library’s infrastructure and collection. He later rejoined the institution as library associate.
What began with 10,000 books funded by the government has now grown into a collection of more than 24,000 titles spanning multiple genres. In 2024, with support from the education department and Tirur municipality, the library was officially opened to the public.
Today, it has around 700 student members and 150 members from the public. Students from nearby schools are also encouraged to make use of the facility.
“Many say children are losing interest in reading. I do not agree. It is the responsibility of schools and parents to provide them with good books, just as they provide them with food and other essentials.”
“Children should not be confined to a single type of reading. They must explore fiction and non-fiction, romance and science fiction, so that their imagination and thinking abilities can grow,” Rahman said
He said the summer initiative is aimed at reaching more readers who may not have access to well-equipped libraries in their own schools.
“There are many schools nearby, but not all of them have good libraries. It is not the students’ fault if they do not get the books they want. Summer vacation is the ideal time for them to visit and explore. Here, they can read freely and borrow as many books as they wish,” he said.