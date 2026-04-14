Tirur school leads reading revolution with open library

MALAPPURAM: Reading is picking up in Tirur this summer, as the Government Boys Higher Secondary School throws open its library to students and the public once again.

Visitors can gain full access to the library and borrow books simply by presenting their Aadhaar card. The summer initiative will continue until April 28, with the library functioning daily from 11am to 1.30pm.

The school scripted history earlier by becoming the first in Kerala to transform its library into a public facility. The driving force behind both the initiatives is former librarian M A Rahman.

“I was the librarian here for 23 years. Throughout my career, I encouraged students to read as many books as possible. However, school libraries have their limitations. That is why I decided to expand the reach of our facility,” Rahman said.

After retiring in 2019, Rahman mobilised support from well-wishers, raising nearly `9 lakh to enhance the library’s infrastructure and collection. He later rejoined the institution as library associate.

What began with 10,000 books funded by the government has now grown into a collection of more than 24,000 titles spanning multiple genres. In 2024, with support from the education department and Tirur municipality, the library was officially opened to the public.

Today, it has around 700 student members and 150 members from the public. Students from nearby schools are also encouraged to make use of the facility.