54-year-old shop in Kerala with 400 jumbo pictures serves its last cup of tea

THRISSUR: Kerala and its people have always been proud fans of elephants, be it wild or captive. And that love for these majestic animals manifests itself in different ways throughout the state, especially in the era of social media.

At Thiruvullakkavu in Thrissur district, 54 years ago, an elephant lover opened a wayside eatery that went on to display hundreds of elephant photos. Customers stepped into the shop not just to sip sizzling hot tea but also to take a look at the ‘mighty’ pictures. On Sunday, the shop — known as Aanakkada — downed shutters, pushing its fans into grief.

Established by Narayanan, Aanakkada was once a wayside eatery that usually catered to people who visited the famous Thiruvullakkavu Sree Dharma Sastha temple. The Vidhyarambam ceremony in the temple is so popular that people from across the state and beyond go there to initiate their children into the world of learning.

Aanakkada provided a different experience to those visitors and turned almost everyone into an admirer of these gentle giants. “My father started the shop to earn a livelihood for the family. When I took over from him, I began displaying pictures of elephants. Soon people noticed it and started giving me more pictures, even without asking. Now, over 400 pictures of elephants adorn the walls of Aanakkada,” Raju, the owner of the shop, told TNIE.

Photos of celebrity elephants like Thechikottukavu Ramachandran, Pambady Rajan and Thiruvambady Sivasundar were all displayed there, gaining wide attention. Thus, Aanakkada became a hit among the ‘digital’ generation as well.