College mgmt’s allegations hurt, anger Nithin’s family

“His answer sheets were checked in front of classmates. He was called into the staff room and asked to write internal exams again. Ram would question him while professor Sangeetha Nambiar sat there and said nothing,” added Rakhi.

The family claimed that he was mocked over his mother’s surgery and gradually isolated.

“He told us they warned others not to include him. He was being pushed out. Other students too have had similar complaints about the same faculty. Even though the complaint was raised no action was taken,” said Ashok Kumar, Rakhi’s husband.

What has deepened the family’s anguish is the manner in which they were informed.

“No one from the college called us properly or explained what happened. They just said it was an accident. I called and asked what happened. He said we would not be able to bear it. I told him to say it anyway. He said Nithin had passed away and cut the call,” Rajan said.

The family also raised suspicion in the delay of noting the accident that happened at 1.30pm and informing the police about it at around 6pm.

Nithin’s mother Latha broke down when his teachers from school arrived, collapsing into one of them.

“He did nothing to deserve this. He was everything for us. He held us together. He told me he would come home on Sunday. This is what happened,” cried Latha.

Around her are fragments of his life - textbooks, notes and plans that now have no future.

“He studied well. He always wanted to become a doctor. Even though he got a seat in JIPMER for nursing, he did not go. He said he wanted to be a doctor. He has been preparing to write NEET again. He wanted to leave the college and start over elsewhere. Despite all the struggles, he continued studying. We should have understood his pain better,” said the family. Dismissing the claim that he shared a teacher’s phone number with a loan app, the family asked, “If something like that had happened, why didn’t the college inform us? Any institution would call the parents. We could have handled it.”