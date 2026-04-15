College mgmt’s allegations hurt, anger Nithin’s family

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Nithin Raj’s house at Uzhamalackal near Nedumangad is seething with anger. Even as they grieve, the family says they are forced to respond and explain their loss, when in fact they are the ones still waiting for answers.
“It is our misfortune that we have to keep countering what is being alleged by college authorities every day so as not to be perceived as the ones at fault.The college authorities are raising baseless allegations like the loan app story to shift attention and cover up what they did,” said L Y Rajan, Nithin’s father. Even as they remain in the dark about what happened on the day of his death, the family is clear on one point—the loan was never the problem. “We do not know what happened inside the principal’s room that day. But he did not walk out in tears and jump because of a loan. He knew that amount could be managed. It was not something to give up his life for,” said his elder sister Rakhi holding back her tears.
Narratives around loan apps began to circulate in the days after his death. The family rejects them and insists the distress started much earlier inside the college. “We knew about it. Even if we had to beg, we could have repaid that amount.He was pushed to this.Something happened inside that room. The pressure had been building for a long time,” said Rakhi in a cracking voice.
According to the family, Nithin had been facing repeated humiliation from faculty members, especially HOD MK Ram. “Nithin used to call us and tell us everything. Once, Ram stopped him and asked if he looks at his own face in the mirror.He questioned how someone like him got admission there,” said Rakhi.The humiliation often happened in front of others.
“His answer sheets were checked in front of classmates. He was called into the staff room and asked to write internal exams again. Ram would question him while professor Sangeetha Nambiar sat there and said nothing,” added Rakhi.
The family claimed that he was mocked over his mother’s surgery and gradually isolated.
“He told us they warned others not to include him. He was being pushed out. Other students too have had similar complaints about the same faculty. Even though the complaint was raised no action was taken,” said Ashok Kumar, Rakhi’s husband.
What has deepened the family’s anguish is the manner in which they were informed.
“No one from the college called us properly or explained what happened. They just said it was an accident. I called and asked what happened. He said we would not be able to bear it. I told him to say it anyway. He said Nithin had passed away and cut the call,” Rajan said.
The family also raised suspicion in the delay of noting the accident that happened at 1.30pm and informing the police about it at around 6pm.
Nithin’s mother Latha broke down when his teachers from school arrived, collapsing into one of them.
“He did nothing to deserve this. He was everything for us. He held us together. He told me he would come home on Sunday. This is what happened,” cried Latha.
Around her are fragments of his life - textbooks, notes and plans that now have no future.
“He studied well. He always wanted to become a doctor. Even though he got a seat in JIPMER for nursing, he did not go. He said he wanted to be a doctor. He has been preparing to write NEET again. He wanted to leave the college and start over elsewhere. Despite all the struggles, he continued studying. We should have understood his pain better,” said the family. Dismissing the claim that he shared a teacher’s phone number with a loan app, the family asked, “If something like that had happened, why didn’t the college inform us? Any institution would call the parents. We could have handled it.”
For the family, the larger question is about what Nithin endured over time. “The constant reminder that you are underprivileged is not something you can carry forever. He went through it for long. He kept telling us things would get better after the first year.” said Rajan. As the family fights to have their side heard, even as they are denied answers by authorities, Ambedkar Jayanti on Tuesday lingers like a silent fly on the wall.
Protests continue in Kannur following the death of Nithin Raj as the accused, M K Ram, remains absconding. Organisations such as the Adivasi-Dalit Munneta Samiti (ADMS) and Ambedkar Democratic Front have called for a protest march to the college campus on April 18. Sreeraman Koyyon, the president of Kannur ADMS said, “The delay in making arrests is highly suspicious. Even though charges include provisions related to preventing atrocities against SC/ST communities and abetment of suicide, no action has been taken so far.” Meanwhile, DYFI workers staged protests at a clinic in Dharmadam’s Chirakkuni linked to Ram. DYFI state committee member Akhil P M demanded that all those responsible for Nithin’s suicide be identified and arrested.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said rampant casteism rearing its head even in higher educational institutions is alarming, and it is time to ponder whether Kerala society has lost the values it once upheld. In a post commemorating Ambedkar Jayanti, the CM said the death of BDS student Nithin Raj is a painful episode, and the reports emerging on the incident cannot be accepted by a Kerala rooted in progressive values. “The entire state is with Nithin. Those who pushed the boy to death have committed an unpardonable crime,” Pinarayi wrote. He also noted that the Centre is yet to consider the long-standing demand to implement the Rohith Vemula Act to curb caste discrimination on campuses. The UGC guidelines brought in as an alternative have been stayed by the Supreme Court, he added.
The Congress leadership on Tuesday handed over the first installment of Rs 5 lakh to the family of Nithin Raj for constructing a house. Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan had earlier said the Congress would construct a house for the family. UDF candidate from Aruvikkara, V S Sivakumar, visited Nithin’s residence and handed over a cheque of J5 lakh to his father, Rajan. Meanwhile, CPM district secretary A A Rahim said the party, too, would construct a house for the family at a location of its choice, with construction scheduled to begin on April 19. CPM state secretary M V Govindan will lay the foundation stone, he said. On the Congress’ announcement, Rahim said there have been past debacles surrounding similar promises.
The Kerala Pulayar Maha Sabha (KPMS) on Tuesday demanded the arrest and dismissal of Dr T K Ram and Dr Sangeetha Nambiar, the teachers who have come under the lens in the suicide of dental student Nithin Raj. Mentioning that the state government should give a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the bereaved family, KPMS general secretary Alamcode Surendran said in a press meet said that they will organise heavy protests if the government tries to protect the perpetrators, like in the case of Walayar sisters or Sidharth. “The silence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who is also the MLA of the Dharmadam where the incident happened, adds to the suspicion,” Surendran said.