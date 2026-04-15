Kanikonna soaps bloom this Vishu in Kerala, blending tradition with Kudumbashree innovation

KANNUR: It’s not just the traditional kanikonna (cassia fistula) flowers that are making their presence felt in markets this Vishu.

In an initiative that blends tradition with enterprise, Kudumbashree producer groups in the district have introduced an innovative value-added product — soaps made from kanikonna — tapping into new market opportunities while promoting sustainable practices.

“We are receiving a positive response from the public,” said an official from Kannur Kudumbashree.

“Many are purchasing the kanikonna flower soap based on its medicinal value, while others are buying it out of curiosity.”

The Kannur Kudumbashree unit has 135 producer groups, of which 125 have completed training in making not just the soaps but also value-added products from banana, mushroom, tapioca and jackfruit, he said.

“This is the first time Kudumbashree is making the kanikonna flower soap. Last Onam, we produced soaps using the jamanthi flower (chrysanthemums) and it was widely appreciated by people,” the official said.