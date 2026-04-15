Kanikonna soaps bloom this Vishu in Kerala, blending tradition with Kudumbashree innovation

KANNUR: It’s not just the traditional kanikonna (cassia fistula) flowers that are making their presence felt in markets this Vishu.
In an initiative that blends tradition with enterprise, Kudumbashree producer groups in the district have introduced an innovative value-added product — soaps made from kanikonna — tapping into new market opportunities while promoting sustainable practices.
“We are receiving a positive response from the public,” said an official from Kannur Kudumbashree.
“Many are purchasing the kanikonna flower soap based on its medicinal value, while others are buying it out of curiosity.”
The Kannur Kudumbashree unit has 135 producer groups, of which 125 have completed training in making not just the soaps but also value-added products from banana, mushroom, tapioca and jackfruit, he said.
“This is the first time Kudumbashree is making the kanikonna flower soap. Last Onam, we produced soaps using the jamanthi flower (chrysanthemums) and it was widely appreciated by people,” the official said.
The kanikonna flowers are collected and processed to make the handmade soaps. Their sale started on April 11 at the Kudumbashree Vishu festive market.
Priced at Rs 50 each, the soaps are available at Kudumbashree outlets.
Organisations such as the Vegetable and Fruit Promotion Council Keralam (VFPCK) and Kerala Agricultural University, Mannuthy, provided technical training to nearly 500 Kudumbashree members in making value-added products.
As a result, the Kudumbashree producer groups were able to refine their skills and launch the products in time for the festive season.
Syamily Rajeevan, a Kudumbashree member hailing from Punnad in Kannur, has been drawing attention this season with her kanikonna flower soaps that she sells under Mili brand name.
“The demand has been growing, especially during this time of the year when the kanikonna trees are in full bloom,” says Syamily who received training in making soaps.